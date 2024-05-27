Tennessee Baseball Set to Host Regional, Likely to Host Super Regional with Top Seed
The Tennessee Volunteers are officially set to host a NCAA Regional and with the official rankings set to be released Monday, they are in line for the Top Overall seed.
The Tennessee Volunteers are officially set to host a NCAA Regional. This news comes as a forgone conclusion seemingly following a season in which they finished (50-11) and (22-8) in the sport's toughest conference. Now, after winning the SEC tournament in Hoover, the Volunteers prepare Lindsey Nelson Stadium to host yet another Regional.
The Volunteers will invetibaly be in line to host a Super Regional presuming they win the Regional. The offical full 64-team rankings will be announcement Monday afternoon at Noon on ESPN2. The Volunteers RPI is currently ranked No. 1 overall in the country.
According to Draftkings, the Volunteers are the favorite at +500, slightly ahead of Texas A&M at +600. For good reason as well, they have (5) bats with over (17) HRs, led by Christian Moore with (28). Though it's the pitching staff that has the Volunteers viewed as a favorite, they are currently 4th in the country in ERA.
RECAP of SEC Championship vs LSU
The Volunteers would find themselves battling back early in Sunday's championship matchup against LSU. Tiger's first baseman Jared Jones hit a solo shot home run to put the Tigers up 1-0 with two outs in the bottom of the first. Despite an early deficit, the Vols would respond quickly in the third inning as Billy Amick would get the Vols on top with a three-run home run deep over the left field wall, to put the Vols up 3-1 entering the bottom of the third.
Left-hander Dylan Loy dominated the LSU lineup after coming in for starting pitcher AJ Russell. Loy threw for 4.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts to help maintain the Vols 3-1 lead heading into the seventh inning. Center fielder Hunter Ensley would add insurance to the Volunteer's lead in the top of the seventh inning with a RBI single up the middle, to extend the Vols lead to 4-1.
The Volunteer bullpen would battle turbulence in the ninth inning after swapping in Aaron Combs with a runner on second with one out in the ninth inning. Combs would let up a ground rule double hit by Steven Milam, making the score 4-2. LSU would capitalize off their momentum, getting within one run of the Vols lead following a fielding error by third baseman Billy Amick, making the score 4-3. Despite a late rally for LSU, Aaron Combs would regain his composure, striking out his next two batters to seal a 4-3 championship victory for the Volunteers.
