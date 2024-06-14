Andre Stewart Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
Andre Stewart, defensive back out of Towson, announces his transfer to the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Tennessee Volunteers aren't quite done making additions from the transfer portal as another player has made the switch the program. Andre Stewart, a defensive back from Towson, announced that he will be transferring to Tennessee.
Stewart entered the portal back in December and has found his new home in college football. He spent the 2022 season at Kentucky as a redhsirt and then transferred for the 2023 season to Towson before electing to enter the portal.
Coming out of high school, he was rated as a three-star prospect out of North Cobb High School in Georgia. He initially started at Brookwood high school. He was a borderline top-50 player in the state. He took several visits to Tennessee during his initial recruiting process and is now with the program for the 2024 college football season. He played in five games for Towson and also served on special teams, he finished with two tackles.
The Volunteers have brought in a good number of transfers this offseason. They now are in the double digits for incoming transfers this year with five of them being on the defensive side of the football - four of those will play in the secondary this season.
