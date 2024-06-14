Tennessee Baseball Players Discuss Field Conditions at Omaha
The Tennessee baseball team is set to play its first game of the College World Series on Friday against Florida State. Omaha provides a unique venue for college teams as it is one of the bigger fields teams play on throughout the entire year. On top of that, field conditions might become a factor for opening weekend, and Tennessee's baseball team discussed it.
Outfielder Hunter Ensley mentioned that some rain that came in during the week has changed the playing surface a little bit, but thinks things should be good to go for Friday's matchup.
“Yeah, I think conditions-wise for the field, I think it rained a little bit last night,” Ensley said. “So I think the grass was a little longer and dirt is a little mushy, but I think tomorrow will be fine. Probably cut the grass down a little bit, so it’s not going to be as long. Hopefully, it’s not mud, but if it is, we’ll figure a way out to deal with it.”
Pitcher Drew Beam though said the bullpen was in great shape, as it always is in Omaha.
“The bullpen today was pretty sweet,” Beam said. “Bullpens are always pristine here. Just excited to get out there and get to play.”
Both teams have been running hot in postseason play. Florida State has yet to lose a game since the start of the regionals round beating Stetson, UCF twice and sweeping UConn in the super regionals round. Tennessee posted a clean record in the regional round beating Northern Kentucky, Southern Miss and Indiana while winning the super regional round against Evansville 2-1.
The College World Series rounds are double elimination so it's not a do-or-die situation for either team on Friday, but picking up a win in the first game will provide some great momentum to get things started off in Omaha in contention for a spot in the championship series.
