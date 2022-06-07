Tennessee to Host Block Party for NCAA Super Regional Weekend

Top-ranked Tennessee Baseball (56-7) will host Notre Dame (38-14) in Knoxville this upcoming weekend in the NCAA Super Regional Tournament.

The winner of the three-game series will punch their ticket to the College World Series in Omaha. The Vols are hosting a Super Regional for the second consecutive season. Last year, Tennessee hosted LSU, where the third-ranked Vols beat the Tigers in two of three games.

On Tuesday, the University of Tennessee announced plans to host a Big Orange Block (Watch) Party during this weekend's Super Regional Tournament against the Fighting Irish.

UT Athletic Director Danny White's decision marks the second year in a row Tennessee will host a block party for the supers.

The location will be in a different spot than last year's, however, due to construction happening on campus and road closures to allow for more ticketed fans. More information is in the press release below.

Below is Tennessee's press release on the matter, including times, parking and specific locations.

UT Press Release:

Tennessee athletics will host a Big Orange Watch Party for this weekend's NCAA Knoxville Super Regional games against Notre Dame.

The watch party will be located in the green space just beyond the outfield wall down the right-field line of Lindsey Nelson Stadium between the GF1 and GF2 parking lots. CLICK HERE (PDF) for a map showing the location.

The new location for this year's watch party is due to the current construction of Haslam Field as well as the street closure of Pat Head Summitt Street to create the extended concourse for ticketed fans.

This weekend's watch party will feature a live big-screen game broadcast, tailgate games, a pep rally with the Tennessee Spirit Squads, DJ Sterl the Pearl, food trucks, face painting, a VolShop merchandise stand and more.

More details for the watch party are listed below:

Begins 90 minutes prior to first pitch each day Friday at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Sunday TBD (If necessary)

Free Admission

Chairs, blankets, etc. will be permitted. Coolers, glass bottles and glass containers are prohibited.

Fans attending the Big Orange Watch Party are encouraged to park for free in the G-7 Garage located at 2401 Volunteer Blvd. and walk down Volunteer Boulevard to Todd Helton Drive to access the watch party.

Parking

Additional parking will be located in lots GF5 – GF9 located on Fraternity Park Drive, which are located off of Volunteer Boulevard. Fans parking on Fraternity Park Drive may use the sidewalk between Sigma Phi Epsilon and Pi Kappa Phi to access the watch party.

Please be aware of road closures in place for this weekend's games when making your travel plans. Todd Helton Drive at Volunteer Boulevard to Chamique Holdsclaw Drive at Lake Loudoun Boulevard will be closed and can only be accessed with a valid NCAA parking pass.



An updated parking map for this weekend's super regional can be seen HERE (PDF).

Tennessee and Notre Dame will begin Super Regional play on Friday evening at 6 p.m. ET in Knoxville. The first team to win two games will punch their ticket to the 2022 College World Series in Omaha.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

Photo Credit: Caitie McMekin of the KNS

Information via Tennessee Baseball Athletics Communications