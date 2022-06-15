Skip to main content

Three Vols Projected in First Round of Latest MLB.com Mock Draft

The Tennessee baseball season came to a disappointing end this past weekend in Knoxville, but for Vols fans, it was one they will likely not forget anytime soon. A large part of that came from the star power on Tennessee's roster, which could be evidenced even more during this year's MLB Draft. Multiple players on Tony Vitello's team had stellar seasons and are set to hear their names called early in next month's MLB Draft. We take a look at the Vols projected to go in the first round, according to the latest intel from MLB.com.

The general consensus is that Blade Tidwell will likely be the first Vol off the board and possibly the first college arm to be selected in this year's draft.

Projection: 18. Reds: Blade Tidwell, RHP, Tennessee (No. 23)

Tennessee right-hander Blade Tidwell, who missed the first six weeks with shoulder soreness and hadn't pitched more than 4 2/3 innings in a game all season, went a career-high 7 2/3 frames against Alabama State in the NCAA Regionals on Friday. He threw 95 pitches, averaged 95.6 mph with his fastball and threw his last three fastballs at 96, 95 and 94. In a 2022 pitching class decimated by Tommy John surgeries and other health questions, Tidwell could be the first college arm selected if he continues to throw well during the postseason.

A pair of star outfielders in Drew Gilbert and Jordan Beck are both expected to come off the board in the first round. Gilbert is projected inside the traditional first rounds in each of the mock drafts available, while Beck is projected to be a supplemental first-round pick.

24. Red Sox: Drew Gilbert, OF, Tennessee (No. 28)

Gilbert is one of the best bets to hit and to play center field among the top college outfielders, and he has moved ahead of Volunteers teammate Jordan Beck. The Red Sox would be the absolute floor for Williams.

31. Rockies: Jordan Beck, OF, Tennessee (No. 22)

Being selected at 31 overall would put Beck just one spot out of the traditional first round. However, it is key to note that MLB's overall prospect rating has Beck slotted as the 22nd best player available, although they have him projected to go 31st overall.

MLB.com also ranks Ben Joyce (116) and Trey Lipscomb (136) inside of their top 150 prospects for this year's draft.

The MLD Draft is scheduled for July 17th-19th.

