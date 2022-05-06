Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Two

Top-ranked Tennessee baseball will face off against the Kentucky Wildcats for game two of the weekend series in Lexington at Kentucky Proud Park. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. ET, and SECN+ has the stream.

It's a special night in Lexington on Friday, as the Vols are debuting their black uniforms. The alternate uniforms are joined with a throwback 'UT' hat.

Tennessee lost game one against the Wildcats 3-2 in 13 innings. The Vols threw six arms and recorded only one hit in their final 42 plate appearances. A full recap of game one is here.

Below is Tennessee's starting lineup for game two.

Pitching matchup: Vols RHP Blade Tidwell (1-0, 1.93 ERA, 1.07 WHIP) vs. UK RHP Austin Strickland (2-2, 7.53 ERA, 1.71 WHIP)

Lineup notes:

-Lipcius moves in the two hole and Ortega goes down to six for a change of pace from Thursday when the bats went cold.

-Christian Moore starts at DH as the rotation continues. Seth starts in LF for the second straight night.

-Blade Tidwell is starting on the mound, and Chase Dollander is likely to serve in extended relief with a potential change-of-pace option in between the two, as Dollander may be taking on the role Camden Sewell has held the past couple of weeks.

----

The section below will be continuously updated with updates and the score of Tennessee-Kentucky round two.

**There is a lightning delay in Lexington. Length of delay has not been made official, but there will be no baseball played for a bit due to the weather.**

**After first pitch was set for 7:45 p.m. ET, another lightning strike will cause the beginning of the game to be pushed back even more**

LIVE UPDATES

1st Inning:

T1

B1

Score: Vols , Wildcats

2nd Inning:

T2

B2

Score: Vols , Wildcats

3rd Inning:

T3

B3

Score: Vols , Wildcats

4th Inning:

T4

B4

Score: Vols , Wildcats

5th Inning:

T5

B5

Score: Vols , Wildcats

6th Inning:

T6

B6

Score: Vols , Wildcats

7th Inning:

T7

B7

Score: Vols , Wildcats

8th Inning:

T8

B8

Score: Vols , Wildcats

9th Inning:

T9

B9

FINAL: Tennessee , Kentucky

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.