Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Kentucky Series Finale

Tennessee and Kentucky will meet once more in Kentucky Proud Park for game three of the weekend series.

The Wildcats have already wrapped up the series win with a 3-2 victory on Thursday in extras and a 5-2 victory on Friday/Saturday.

Tony Vitello's recap of the game one loss is above, courtesy Tennessee Athletics Communications.

Below is Tennessee's starting lineup.

LF Seth Stephenson

2B Jorel Ortega

RF Jordan Beck

CF Drew Gilbert

3B Trey Lipscomb

1B Luc Lipcius

DH Christian Moore

SS Cortland Lawson

Pitching matchup: Tennessee RHP Drew Beam (8-0, 2.14 ERA) vs. Kentucky RHP Sean Harney (5-3, 2.72 ERA)

**Harney threw 27 pitches to close out game two for the Wildcats**

Tennessee's series finale with Kentucky will only be seven innings due to game two's ending getting delayed due to weather in Lexington.

The section below will be continuously updated with updates and the score as Tennessee looks to avoid getting swept in a series for the first time since 2019.

UPDATE THREAD

1st Inning:

T1

-Seth Stephenson grounds out to SS.

-Jorel Ortega singles up the middle.

-Jordan Beck strikes out swinging.

-Drew Gilbert knocks an RBI double to deep center to score Ortega. Gilbert is out at third as he tries to advance on the throw home.

Vols strike first.

B1

-Estep flies out to RF.

-Daniel Harris reaches on a throwing error from Cortland Lawson.

-Jacob Plastiak flies out to deep left at the warning track.

-

Score: Vols 1, Wildcats 0

2nd Inning:

T2

B2

Score: Vols , Wildcats

3rd Inning:

T3

B3

Score: Vols , Wildcats

4th Inning:

T4

B4

Score: Vols , Wildcats

5th Inning:

T5

B5

Score: Vols , Wildcats

6th Inning:

T6

B6

Score: Vols , Wildcats

7th Inning:

T7

B7

Score: Vols , Wildcats

FINAL: Tennessee , Kentucky

