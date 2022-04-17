Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 24 Alabama Series Finale

The No. 1 Tennessee BaseVols are set to take on No. 24 Alabama in Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Easter Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Tennessee and Alabama are tied 1-1 in the series, so Sunday serves as the first rubber match for Tennessee all season.

Tennessee's starting lineup is below.

LF Seth Stephenson

2B Jorel Ortega

RF Jordan Beck

CF Drew Gilbert

3B Trey Lipscomb

C Evan Russell

DH Christian Moore

1B Luc Lipcius

SS Cortland Lawson



Vols Fr. RHP Drew Beam (7-0, 1.15 ERA) will face off against Alabama So. LHP Grayson Hitt (3-0, 2.78 ERA)

The section below will be continuously updated with the score and updates from the Tennessee-Alabama series finale.

1st Inning:

T1

-Jim Jarvis grounds out at 3B.

-Drew Williamson homers to right field. Only the second home run Beam has given up all season.

-Zane Denton strikes out looking.

-Owen Diodati strikes out swinging.

B1

-Seth Stephenson flies out to CF.

-Jorel Ortega singles to right field.

-Jordan Beck grounds into a double play to end the inning.

Score: Vols 0, Tide 1

2nd Inning:

T2

-Pinckney grounds out to SS. Nice play from Lawson.

-Will Hamiter hit by pitch.

-Tommy Seidl strikes out.

-Bryce Elbin strikes out swinging, out at C to 1B.

B2

-Drew Gilbert grounds out.

-Lipscomb grounds out.

-Evan Russell is walked on a full count.

-Chris Moore singles to center field. Russell to second.

-Luc Lipcius is walked. Bases loaded for Cortland Lawson.

-Lawson ground rule double for his first hit of the series. Vols lead 2-1 with a pair ISP.

-Seth Stephenson RBI single in the infield. Lawson to third.

-Jorel Ortega RBI single to score Lawson.

-Jordan Beck strikes out looking to end the inning.

Score: Vols 4, Bama 1

3rd Inning:

T3

-Dominic Tamez pops up.

-Jim Jarvis solo homers to right field.

-Drew Williamson flies out to CF.

-Zane Denton strikes out swinging.

B3

-Drew Gilbert flies out.

-Trey Lipscomb grounds out.

-Evan Russell grounds out.

Score: Vols 4, Bama 2

4th Inning:

T4

-Owen Diodati strikes out swinging.

-Andrew Pinckney strikes out swinging.

-

B4

Score: Vols 4, Bama 2

5th Inning:

T5

B5

6th Inning:

T6

B6

7th Inning:

T7

B7

8th Inning:

T8

B8

9th Inning:

T9

FINAL: Tennessee , Alabama

