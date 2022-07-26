Skip to main content

VFL Blade Tidwell Signs Rookie Contract With Mets

Blade Tidwell was selected in the second-round with the 52nd overall pick of this year's MLB Draft by the New York Mets. Earlier today, Tidwell signed his rookie contract with the Mets and made more than the projected slot value at a $ 1.85 million dollar signing bonus. 

Tidwell is coming off an impressive career in Knoxville, despite an injury that limited him in the first half of this year's campaign. Tidwell went 13-5 in his career with a 3.53 ERA. Had Tidwell not been limited to start the season with a shoulder injury, it is likely he would have been selected in the first round of this year's draft.

Tidwell is one of four prospects the Mets selected inside of the top 75 of the draft. Below is a look at his career honors at Tennessee. 

CAREER HONORS

  • 2022 NCAA Knoxville Regional All-Tournament Team
  • 2022 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll
  • 2022 NCBWA Preseason All-American - 1st Team
  • 2022 Baseball America Preseason All-American - 1st Team
  • 2022 Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Preseason All-American - 1st Team
  • 2022 Perfect Game Preseason All-American - 2nd Team
  • 2021 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team
  • 2021 D1Baseball.com Freshman All-American - 1st Team
  • 2021 Perfect Game Freshman All-American
  • 2021 SEC All-Freshman Team
  • 2020-21 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll
  • SEC Freshman of the Week -- March 22, 2021
