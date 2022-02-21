Skip to main content

Vol Baseball Evaluations, Grades Following Series Sweep Powered By Strong Sunday Performance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Volunteer Country's Jack Foster and WUTK Rock Solid Sports' Joseph Bonanno recap Tennessee baseball's 14-0 series sweeping win over Georgia Southern on Sunday. 

Jack and Joseph discuss how the Vols showed they have not missed a step at the plate since last season and have plenty of impressive arms in the bullpen. 

In the video above, Joseph and Jack give grades to Tennessee's infield/outfield, the pitching rotation, and UT's performance at the plate for the weekend as a whole as well as a recap of Drew Beam's first day starting as a Vol on the mound and Jordan Beck's sensational performance (3-3, 2 RBI). 

Cover Photo courtesy Jake Nichols of Volunteer Country on SI

