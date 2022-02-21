Vol Baseball Evaluations, Grades Following Series Sweep Powered By Strong Sunday Performance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Volunteer Country's Jack Foster and WUTK Rock Solid Sports' Joseph Bonanno recap Tennessee baseball's 14-0 series sweeping win over Georgia Southern on Sunday.

Jack and Joseph discuss how the Vols showed they have not missed a step at the plate since last season and have plenty of impressive arms in the bullpen.

In the video above, Joseph and Jack give grades to Tennessee's infield/outfield, the pitching rotation, and UT's performance at the plate for the weekend as a whole as well as a recap of Drew Beam's first day starting as a Vol on the mound and Jordan Beck's sensational performance (3-3, 2 RBI).

Cover Photo courtesy Jake Nichols of Volunteer Country on SI

