Skip to main content

Watch: Christian Moore Talks Sensational Ending, Redmond Walsh and More

Tennessee's LF/DH Christian Moore met with Tennessee Athletics media in Condron Family Ballpark on Sunday following his four RBI performance against the Gators in the series finale. 

Moore reacted to arguably his best outing to date as a Volunteer, Redmond Walsh's ability to keep his composure and more. 

Moore's entire post-game availability is above, thanks to UT Athletics Baseball Communications. 

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

DA341805-7914-4283-BEE2-D2E9451B8E54
Baseball

Watch: Tony Vitello Reacts to Thrilling Win in Extras, Bullpen's Performance and More

By Jack Foster10 minutes ago
4E87D639-6AEE-4FE1-9975-B09FF5CC75B3
Baseball

Vols Storm Back in Gainesville to Beat Gators, Sweep the Series

By Jack Foster37 minutes ago
USATSI_18108293_168390308_lowres (1)
Baseball

Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Florida Series Finale

By Jack Foster5 hours ago
USATSI_16262871_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Florida Game Two

By Jack Foster22 hours ago
USATSI_15308140_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Breaking: Vols Land Standout Transfer Guard Tyreke Key

By Jack Foster22 hours ago
Josh Elander FL PG1
Baseball

Watch: Josh Elander Talks Chase Burns, Starting Strong in Win Over Florida

By Riley HaltomApr 22, 2022
Trey Lipscomb FL PG1
Baseball

Watch: Trey Lipscomb Talks Huge Second Inning, Chase Burns in Win Over Florida

By Riley HaltomApr 22, 2022
USATSI_18107500_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Florida

By Jack FosterApr 22, 2022