Watch: Tennessee Baseball Releases Hype Video Ahead of Series With Georgia

Tennessee Baseball's social media team has released their latest hype video ahead of the top-ranked Vols' (D1) series against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Vols are looking to have a bounce back series after dropping their first series of the season last weekend to the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington. Tennessee salvaged a game three win, but cold bats led to back-to-back losses to the Cats to begin the weekend.

Game one between the Big Orange and the Bulldogs is set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday night inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Tennessee is 31-2 in true home games this season.

Photo courtesy video from UT Athletics Baseball Communications

