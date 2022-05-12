Skip to main content

Watch: Tennessee Baseball Releases Hype Video Ahead of Series With Georgia

Tennessee Baseball's social media team has released their latest hype video ahead of the top-ranked Vols' (D1) series against the Georgia Bulldogs. 

The Vols are looking to have a bounce back series after dropping their first series of the season last weekend to the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington. Tennessee salvaged a game three win, but cold bats led to back-to-back losses to the Cats to begin the weekend. 

Game one between the Big Orange and the Bulldogs is set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday night inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Tennessee is 31-2 in true home games this season. 

Photo courtesy video from UT Athletics Baseball Communications 

