Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

WATCH: Tennessee baseball releases hype video before Regional opener against Wright State

Like the flyover before the SEC title game, this will have people ready to run through a brick wall.
Author:
Publish date:

With Thursday night’s news about Tennessee’s plans to commit to Tony Vitello, the Vols should have plenty of ammunition for tonight’s NCAA Tournament Regional opener against Wright State. 

Now, that ammunition has gotten a bit more loaded.

The Vols released an electric hype video on Friday afternoon, detailing everything from Max Ferguson’s walk-off homer against Arkansas to Tennessee’s impressive run in the SEC Baseball Tournament.

The full video can be seen below.

Tennessee’s opening matchup against Wright State will begin at 6 p.m. ET, and it will be shown on ESPN3. The winner will likely face Liberty on Saturday, as the Flames currently lead Duke 11-1.

lawson
Women's Basketball

VFL Kara Lawson Among Top Candidates for Vacant Boston Celtics Head Coach Position

FD1D6639-ED5A-48C8-87D4-535012567474
Baseball

WATCH: Tennessee baseball releases hype video before Regional opener against Wright State

50338DA7-9E43-4D93-B604-78549387EA57
Podcasts

VR2 on SI Podcast: Previewing Tennessee Baseball's NCAA Regional Tournament in Knoxville

USATSI_12173368_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Report: Tennessee to Make Tony Vitello One of Highest-Paid Coaches in the Nation

A08E185A-640E-43E4-83B4-17A8C5EEE868
Recruiting

Highly Touted LB DeMario Tolan Ready For Tennessee Official Visit

DSC_0545
Men's Basketball

Kennedy Chandler tabbed with USA Basketball U19 Training Camp invite

USATSI_13289730_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Tennessee Releases NIL Strategy for Student-Athletes

15FB6124-64EF-4704-B56A-FC2ECD3587E6
Recruiting

Highly Sought After RB Glover Discusses Upcoming Vols Official Visit