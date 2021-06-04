WATCH: Tennessee baseball releases hype video before Regional opener against Wright State

Like the flyover before the SEC title game, this will have people ready to run through a brick wall.

With Thursday night’s news about Tennessee’s plans to commit to Tony Vitello, the Vols should have plenty of ammunition for tonight’s NCAA Tournament Regional opener against Wright State.

Now, that ammunition has gotten a bit more loaded.

The Vols released an electric hype video on Friday afternoon, detailing everything from Max Ferguson’s walk-off homer against Arkansas to Tennessee’s impressive run in the SEC Baseball Tournament.

The full video can be seen below.

Tennessee’s opening matchup against Wright State will begin at 6 p.m. ET, and it will be shown on ESPN3. The winner will likely face Liberty on Saturday, as the Flames currently lead Duke 11-1.