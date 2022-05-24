Watch: Tony Vitello Addresses Media Before SEC Tournament

The No.1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers are set to take the field at some point on Wednesday, weather permitting, for their first game of the 2022 SEC Tournament. The Vols won the regular season title outright, and they will look to build on their historic run this week at Hoover.

Prior to making the trip South, Head Coach Tony Vitello discussed his team and more heading into the tournament. You can watch the video above and below.

The Vols will face the winner of Vanderbilt and Ole Miss, who were supposed to play today, but that game has been delayed to this point. Tennessee will have to win four games to win the SEC tournament, and below is a look at the bracket.

