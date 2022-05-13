Skip to main content

Watch: Tony Vitello Reacts to Series-Opening Win Over Georgia

Tennessee Baseball head coach Tony Vitello met with the media following the No. 1 Vols' 5-2 series-opening win over Georgia. 

Vitello touched on starter Chase Dollander's terrific six-inning outing, Blake Burke's masterful performance at the plate, the decision to bring Chase Burns out of the bullpen and more. 

Vitello's entire media availability is above. 

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

USATSI_18080818_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Complete Performance Powers Vols Over Georgia in Game One of Series

By Jack Foster1 hour ago
164CA19D-2D5C-4AC6-AEA8-94CE19A47E28
Recruiting

Coveted Georgia LB C.J. Allen Sets Official Visit to Tennessee

By Matt Ray3 hours ago
_10_7158
Baseball

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: Georgia vs. No. 1 Tennessee Series Opener

By Jack Foster4 hours ago
_09_2933
Baseball

Series Preview: Georgia @ No. 1 Tennessee

By Jack Foster5 hours ago
USATSI_17997583_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Breaking: Vols Land Elite Power Forward Julian Phillips Over Auburn, Others

By Matt Ray7 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 1.48.00 PM
Baseball

Watch: Tennessee Baseball Releases Hype Video Ahead of Series With Georgia

By Jack Foster9 hours ago
918E16E6-2F29-4244-9DCA-24E74857453A
Men's Basketball

Kennedy Chandler Receives Invite to Participate in NBA Combine

By Jack FosterMay 11, 2022
USATSI_15149482_168390308_lowres
Football

Vols Transfer Wide Receiver Target Sets Commitment Date, Final Visit

By Matt RayMay 11, 2022