Watch: Tony Vitello Reacts to Tennessee's Series Win Over Georgia, Offense's Success, Clinching Share of SEC Title

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello met with the media following the Vols' 9-2 win over Georgia that allowed UT to achieve their 12th series victory of the season and clinch a share of the SEC regular-season title.

In the Vols' Friday win, Evan Russell hit a pair of homers, Jorel Ortega recorded three RBIs and Camden Sewell was terrific out of the bullpen in relief of starter Blade Tidwell.

Vitello touched on the complete offensive production from his team, Sewell's efficient outing, and the fact that Tennessee had at least clinched a share of the SEC regular-season title.

Note: After Vitello's press conference, the Vols went on to achieve the regular-season SEC title outright.

Vitello's entire-post game press conference is above.

