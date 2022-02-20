Skip to main content

Watch: Tony Vitello Recaps Series Sweeping Shutout Win Over Georgia Southern

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello met with the media on the field of Lindsey Nelson Stadium after the Vols' 14-0 win over Georgia Southern on Sunday afternoon. 

Vitello gave his thoughts on Drew Beam's Tennessee and college debut, his team's performance at the plate, the fans and more following the series sweeping victory. 

The Vols begin the season with a 3-0 record after the sweep, outscoring Georgia Southern 33-3 in the process. 

Up next for Vitello and the Vols is a pair of midweek games against Tennessee Tech and UNC Asheville on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. 

