Watch: Tony Vitello Talks Jordan Beck's Bat Situation, Tennessee's Win Over Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello met with the media following the Vols' 6-2 series opening win against Vanderbilt. 

In the first inning, Jordan Beck's solo home run was called back due to an illegal bat, which sent Vitello into a frenzy and further created a more raucous environment in Charles Hawkins Field. 

Vitello shares his thoughts on the Beck bat debacle, the win and more in the video above. 

