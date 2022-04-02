Watch: Tony Vitello Talks Jordan Beck's Bat Situation, Tennessee's Win Over Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello met with the media following the Vols' 6-2 series opening win against Vanderbilt.

In the first inning, Jordan Beck's solo home run was called back due to an illegal bat, which sent Vitello into a frenzy and further created a more raucous environment in Charles Hawkins Field.

Vitello shares his thoughts on the Beck bat debacle, the win and more in the video above.

