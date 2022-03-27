Skip to main content

Watch: Tony Vitello Talks Series Win Over Ole Miss, Updates Status of Blade Tidwell

OXFORD, MS– Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello met with the media following the Vols' 10-3, series winning victory over Ole Miss on Saturday night. 

The Vols racked up 17 hits against the Rebels and scored 10 runs without going yard. Chase Dollander delivered one of his best outings as a Vol, recording ten strikeouts for the fourth time this season, and the former Georgia Southern Eagle did not allow an earned run through 6.1 innings. 

Vitello goes over Dollander's performance and the Vols' success at the plate, while also giving an update on Blade Tidwell, who was put on the active list for Tennessee heading into game one of the series against Ole Miss. 

Vitello's entire post-game presser from Saturday can be found above. 

