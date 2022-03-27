Watch: Tony Vitello Talks Series Win Over Ole Miss, Updates Status of Blade Tidwell

OXFORD, MS– Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello met with the media following the Vols' 10-3, series winning victory over Ole Miss on Saturday night.

The Vols racked up 17 hits against the Rebels and scored 10 runs without going yard. Chase Dollander delivered one of his best outings as a Vol, recording ten strikeouts for the fourth time this season, and the former Georgia Southern Eagle did not allow an earned run through 6.1 innings.

Vitello goes over Dollander's performance and the Vols' success at the plate, while also giving an update on Blade Tidwell, who was put on the active list for Tennessee heading into game one of the series against Ole Miss.

Vitello's entire post-game presser from Saturday can be found above.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.