Watch: Tony Vitello Talks Suspension, Saturday Situation, Looking Ahead to Florida and More

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello met with the media on Thursday morning to preview the Vols' upcoming road weekend series in Florida and more. 

Vitello touched on Chase Burns' recent struggles, noting the team is confident in his abilities to rebound and get back on track. Vitello also discussed his experience while being suspended since Saturday while also shedding more light on what happened between himself, the umpires and pitching coach Frank Anderson. 

Vitello's entire Thursday press conference is above. 

