Skip to main content

Watch: Tony Vitello Talks Tennessee's Upcoming Series With Georgia, Win Over Bellarmine

No. 1 Tennessee Vols baseball (D1Baseball.com) head coach Tony Vitello met with the local media on Tuesday night following UT's 11-5 win over Bellarmine in Knoxville. 

Vitello recapped Tennessee's midweek win and looked ahead to the upcoming series against Georiga. 

Vitello's entire post-game media availability is above. 

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

_09_1905
Baseball

Vols Extend NCAA Home Run Lead, Down Bellarmine 11-5 in Midweek Contest

By Jack Foster8 minutes ago
C1FE524E-5AAE-4B2C-BDCF-9BA51A8018D7
Recruiting

Top Vols Safety Target John Slaughter Talks Upcoming Visits, Recruitment

By Matt Ray49 minutes ago
USATSI_17454768_168390308_lowres
Women's Basketball

Incoming Lady Vols Freshman Tabbed With Spot on All-America Team

By Jack Foster4 hours ago
95444F7A-5E16-4B1A-9506-C952E1DA37BE
Baseball

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Bellarmine

By Jack Foster5 hours ago
36AE750F-2B87-4D0D-88B2-43FA00BCCCC9
Football

Vols Assistant Coaches Check on Top In-State OL Target Brycen Sanders

By Matt Ray5 hours ago
USATSI_17932400_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Latest Mock Draft Projections For Kennedy Chandler

By Jack Foster8 hours ago
5A8FE898-7A81-4F72-B35C-5145EF7F4B19
Men's Basketball

VFL Brock Jancek Announces Transfer Destination

By Jake NicholsMay 9, 2022
USATSI_18202923_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Where Tennessee Baseball Stands in Latest Rankings

By Jack FosterMay 9, 2022