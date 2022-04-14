Watch: Tony Vitello Updates Status of Jared Dickey and Seth Halvorsen, Previews Alabama Series

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello met with the media on Thursday morning to preview the No. 1 Vols' upcoming weekend series against No. 24 Alabama.

In the preview, Vitello updated the status of a pair of sub. 100 percent Vols: Jared Dickey and Seth Halvorsen.

Dickey suffered a deep bone bruise in his ankle in Tennessee's series sweep over Ole Miss three weekends ago, and Halvorsen has been sidelined all season with a fractured elbow on his throwing arm. Dickey has been utilized as a pinch hitter and as a DH in a select few games the past couple of weeks, but the freshman has not worked his way back to starting in the field.

However, Vitello noted that Dickey will likely make his return to starting defensively this weekend against Alabama.

"This will be the first weekend Jared will be available to play defense," Vitello said on Thursday.

As for Halvorsen, Vitello said the decision has not been made on whether or not he will be on the active roster

"He's still just playing catch. Before you go into Friday's game, you have to declare who will be active for the weekend," Vitello said regarding Halvorsen's availability. "There will be no trickery with Alabama. He'll either be on there or he won't be."

Vitello added that the former Missouri Tiger is eager to get on the mound for the first time in orange and white this season.

"He's as antsy or as frustrated as anybody, and I'm anxious to see him out there, but no one is more anxious to pitch than that kid. Hopefully things go quicker rather than slower for him, but we also don't want to do anything crazy and jeopardize a future that I think certainly involves pro ball."

Vitello and the Vols will look to rebound after losing only their second game all season on Tuesday in a 3-2 midweek battle with in-state rival Tennessee Tech in Smokies Stadium. The Vols have yet to not sweep a true weekend series this season, as UT has totaled a school record-tying seven sweeps through the first two months of the season.

First pitch between the Vols and the Tide on Friday is set for 6:30 p.m. ET inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium, with game two and game three kicking off at 6:00 and 1:00 pm ET on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Vitello's entire Thursday media availability is in the video above.

Video courtesy UT Athletics Communications

