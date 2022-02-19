Skip to main content

Watch: Vols Baseball HC Tony Vitello Applauds Chase Burns, Reacts to Season Opening Win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The Tennessee baseball Vols secured their first win of the season in the opening game against Georgia Southern in Knoxville. 

Freshman Chase Burns logged his first career start on the mound for Tennessee, pitching five strikeouts, allowing two hits and throwing 70 pitches in five innings. 

Infielders and first time starters who have waited their turn in Jorel Ortega and Trey Lipscomb also delivered significantly for Tennessee, as Lipscomb went 75% at the plate and Ortega was 100% at the dish. Both Vols hit a home-run as well with Ortega's being a three-run bomb and Lipscomb's a two-run score. 

Vitello talked about the trio above, getting their feet wet as a team this season and more during his post-game press conference. 

His entire post-game media availability is in the video above. 

