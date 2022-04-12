Skip to main content

Where Vol Baseball's Remaining SEC Opponents Stand in the Latest Polls

Tennessee baseball has been the consensus No. 1 team since sweeping Ole Miss just over two weekends ago. The Vols are on a program-record 23-game winning streak and have made SEC history with a 12-0 start to conference play.

So with the Vols staying atop the polls and dominating all of the SEC by four games, how are the rest of the SEC teams–specifically the remaining conference opponents on Tennessee's schedule–faring in the latest Top-25 polls?

Alabama Crimson Tide

D1Baseball.com: No. 24

Perfect Game USA:Unranked

Baseball America: Unranked

Collegiate Baseball: Unranked

USA Today Coaches Poll: Unranked

NCBWA Poll: Unranked (*No. 30*)

No. 24 Alabama will take on the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers this weekend (April 15-17) in Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Alabama holds a 7-5 SEC record and is tied for second in the SEC West. The Tide recently swept No. 25 Ole Miss in Oxford 7-4, 12-10, 7-3, recording 33 hits over the weekend.

Alabama will be the third ranked series opponent the Vols have faced and the fourth ranked opponent of the season.

The Tide won their series with Texas A&M two weekends ago. Their pair of conference series losses have come to Mississippi State and Florida.

Florida Gators

D1Baseball.com: No. 23

Perfect Game USA: Unranked

Baseball America: Unranked

Collegiate Baseball: No. 20

USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 17

NCBWA Poll: No. 20

Florida sits tied for fourth with Vanderbilt in the SEC East with a 5-7 conference record. The Gators recently pulled off their best series win of the season, winning two of three against Arkansas in Gainesville. In addition to Arkansas, the Gators have taken a series against Alabama and Miami. Their pair of SEC series losses came to Georgia and LSU.

Auburn Tigers

D1Baseball.com: No. 17

Perfect Game USA: No. 19

Baseball America: No. 17

Collegiate Baseball: No. 14

USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 22

NCBWA Poll: No. 23

Auburn has consistently been one of the best SEC baseball squads all season, currently ranking tied for second in the west with a 7-5 SEC record. Auburn recently took two of three against Vanderbilt in Auburn to win the series. The Tigers have also achieved series wins over Texas A&M and LSU. Their lone SEC series loss came to Ole Miss in the opening weekend of conference play.

Kentucky Wildcats

D1Baseball.com: Unranked

Perfect Game USA: Unranked

Baseball America: Unranked

Collegiate Baseball: Unranked

USA Today Coaches Poll: Unranked

NCBWA Poll: Unranked

The Wildcats' lone SEC series victory this season has come against Georgia in Lexington on the second weekend of conference play. Since then, Kentucky has dropped series to Ole Miss and Texas A&M. Their third SEC series loss came against Arkansas in the opening weekend of SEC play.

Georgia Bulldogs

D1Baseball.com: No. 13

Perfect Game USA: No. 16

Baseball America: No. 12

Collegiate Baseball: No. 13

USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 10

NCBWA Poll: No. 10

Georgia holds a three-game lead for second place in the SEC East, as the Bulldogs have an 8-4 SEC record to tie with Arkansas for the second-best in the conference. This season, the Bulldogs have knocked off Mississippi State, Florida, and South Carolina in SEC series. Their lone conference series loss came against Kentucky in an upset series win for the Wildcats.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

D1Baseball.com: Unranked

Perfect Game USA: Unranked

Baseball America: Unranked

Collegiate Baseball: Unranked

USA Today Coaches Poll: Unranked

NCBWA Poll: Unranked

The reigning College World Series Champions have had a disappointing start to the 2022 season, as the Bulldogs' lone SEC series victory came against Alabama in late March. Mississippi State is tied for last in the SEC West with Ole Miss at a 4-8 conference record. 

