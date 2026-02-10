Will Brandon Arvidson Play in Tennessee Baseball's Opening Weekend?

Brandon Arvidson is one of the better pitchers in the Tennessee program and is one of the returning players from last season's team. Arvidson has been dealing with some soreness, but will that keep him out for the opening weekend?

Josh Elander took the podium to discuss Arvidson and more, as the opener is approaching quicker and quicker.

Tennessee pitcher Brandon Arvidson (25) points towards the plate after striking out a batter at the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional final against Wake Forest on June 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brandon Arvidson's Status

"He's a little bit behind, but he threw last week in a pen, and honestly, I thought he looked like a major leaguer. It's the best I've ever seen him throw indoors. So, again, he's a little bit behind in his progression. We'll see. He's going to get through this week and see what he's capable of doing. I think he's more than capable of taking the ball as a starter. I know that was a conversation we had in the summer last year when we were talking about coming back or not. I think he's a guy that just from this new coaching spot I'm in, just gives me a lot of confidence, because he's — Chuck (Jeroloman) and I have talked about — he's kind of matchup proof, right? It's just such a tough look. He can get righties and lefties out. The breaking ball is a true swing and miss. And then I just think the maturity has taken a big jump, where everything just seems slower for him this year in comparison to last year, but we'll be very, very — take it slow with him. Make sure he's got his feet underneath him, he's built up the right way, because he's a true weapon for us."

Tennessee Baseball's Opening Season

"Yeah, we're just excited to get going. I know the guys — it's been nice how the NCAA has opened it up. We've had a little bit more time. Had to battle the weather a little bit, but had a good weekend. We're able to get outside for three consecutive days, see those guys compete a little bit. But again, the start of the season is here. We're excited. But again, this will be a process where I told the guys, hey, Opening Day is right around the corner, but this needs to be a deal, this is just the beginning of getting better and better as we go through the course of the year, and then eventually get into SEC play."

