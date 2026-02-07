Duke vs. North Carolina Live Scores: Updates, Analysis and Bracket Watch Around Men’s College Basketball

College basketball will never grow tired of this rivalry and nor should it—especially in a season like this with both teams playing this well. In a somewhat resurgent ACC, Duke leads the way by a seemingly wide margin, having not won a conference game by fewer than 10 points since Jan. 3. Freshman forward Cameron Boozer (23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds per game) is the favorite to win player of the year by a wide margin and is surrounded by a supporting cast that goes nine deep in Durham, N.C. But awaiting the Blue Devils in Chapel Hill, N.C., is another first-team All-American candidate in Caleb Wilson. The Tar Heels freshman has scored 20 or more in his last four games, righting the ship for a North Carolina team that stumbled with three conference losses in the first half of January. Sports Illustrated will provide live score updates, analysis and bracket watch updates throughout the game along with a look at other notable men’s basketball games on Saturday.

