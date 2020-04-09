Best Plays of 2019: No. 6 A Pair of Special Teams TDs by Vols Seniors too Much for Gamecocks

Will Muschamp's South Carolina Gamecocks were a thorn in the side for Tennessee's seniors for most of their time in Knoxville. The Vols seemingly found ways to lose games to Muschamp, and he was more than proud to take them in any fashion he could get them .

Tennessee entered the matchup against the Gamecocks with a 2-5 record and coming off a loss to Alabama. This game, sparked by inspired Senior play, served as a catalyst for the rest of the season. Tennessee would finish on a six-game winning streak. We take a look at two key plays in this game on the special teams front by Marquez Callaway and Daniel Bituli in this edition of the best plays of 2019.

Callaway's punt return sparked Neyland Stadium into a frenzy and brought the big game atmosphere into full effect. The rowdy crowd, starved for a big play from the rough seven-week span, went into full effect. Bituli's play you will see next would serve as the backbreaking blow for the Gamecocks.

It was a long time coming for the seniors as they broke the three-game skid to the Gamecocks, in a game that would serve as a catalyst for one of the best turnarounds in College Football in 2019.