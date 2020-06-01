Volunteer Country
96 Days Until Tennessee Football: A Look at the History of the Number

Matthew Ray

The number 96 does not have a lot of historical significance in Tennessee history. Kevin Mays wore the number for a couple of seasons, but he sported a different number during his most productive time at Tennessee.

The 1996 Tennessee Volunteers finished the season with a 10-2 record and a Citrus Bowl win over Northwestern after starting the season ranked 2nd. The Vols dropped a game to Florida at home and lost to Memphis at the Liberty Bowl but ultimately finished as a top 10 team nationally. The highlight win of the year came for Tennessee with a 20-13 win over Alabama at Neyland Stadium in front of a crowd of 106,700 people. 

One highlight that sticks out in the modern era is a 96-yard interception return by Eric Berry in the swamp against eventual Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow. This was a highlight of the season for the true freshman, as he was on his way to an All-American Career. 

