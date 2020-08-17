Projecting Tennessee's Offensive Depth Chart Ahead of Today's First Fall Camp Practice

Tennessee will take to the practice field to open fall camp for the third year under Jeremy Pruitt on Monday evening, and Jeremy Pruitt will have media availability following the conclusion.

Pruitt's team faces a gauntlet schedule with the additions of Texas A & M and Auburn to a schedule that already featured Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

To produce a winning record during this unprecedented season, Pruitt will have to unseat one of these teams, all of which were ranked inside the Top 15 of the original pre-season AP Poll, and will now all likely be ranked as Top 10 teams when the new poll is released.

Pruitt's team may not be just where it needs to be, yet, but this is the most depth and talent he has had on a roster since arriving in Knoxville, and we project the offensive depth chart in this feature.

Quarterback

QB1- Jarrett Guarantano

QB2- Harrison Bailey

QB3- Brian Maurer

QB4- JT Shrout

Running Back

RB1- Eric Gray

RB2- Ty Chandler

RB3- Tee Hodge

RB4- Len'Neth Whitehead

Z-Wide Receiver

WR1- Josh Palmer

WR2- Ramel Keyton

WR3- Malachi Wideman

WR4- Dee Beckwith

X- Wide Receiver

WR1- Deangelo Gibbs

WR2- Jalin Hyatt

WR3- Brandon Johnson

WR4- Malachi Wideman

Slot Receiver

WR1- Velus Jones Jr.

WR2- Jalin Hyatt

WR3-Cedric Tillman

WR4-Jimmy Calloway

Tight End-Flex

TE1- Jackson Lowe

TE2-Jacob Warren

TE3- Dee Beckwith

TE4- Jordan Allen

Tight End- Inline

TE1- Princeton Fant

TE2- Sean Brown

TE3- Latrell Bumphus

TE4- Austin Pope (Injured)

For the offensive line, we will focus on a 2-deep rotation.

Right Tackle

RT1- Darnell Wright

RT2- K'rojhn Calbert

Left Tackle

LT1- Wanya Morris

LT2- Jahmir Johnson

Right Guard

RG1- Cade Mays

RG2- Jerome Carvin

Left Guard

LG1- Trey Smith

LG2- Jerome Carvin

Center

C1- Brandon Kennedy

C2- Jerome Carvin