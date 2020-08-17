Projecting Tennessee's Offensive Depth Chart Ahead of Today's First Fall Camp Practice
Matthew Ray
Tennessee will take to the practice field to open fall camp for the third year under Jeremy Pruitt on Monday evening, and Jeremy Pruitt will have media availability following the conclusion.
Pruitt's team faces a gauntlet schedule with the additions of Texas A&M and Auburn to a schedule that already featured Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.
To produce a winning record during this unprecedented season, Pruitt will have to unseat one of these teams, all of which were ranked inside the Top 15 of the original pre-season AP Poll, and will now all likely be ranked as Top 10 teams when the new poll is released.
Pruitt's team may not be just where it needs to be, yet, but this is the most depth and talent he has had on a roster since arriving in Knoxville, and we project the offensive depth chart in this feature.
Quarterback
QB1- Jarrett Guarantano
QB2- Harrison Bailey
QB3- Brian Maurer
QB4- JT Shrout
Running Back
RB1- Eric Gray
RB2- Ty Chandler
RB3- Tee Hodge
RB4- Len'Neth Whitehead
Z-Wide Receiver
WR1- Josh Palmer
WR2- Ramel Keyton
WR3- Malachi Wideman
WR4- Dee Beckwith
X- Wide Receiver
WR1- Deangelo Gibbs
WR2- Jalin Hyatt
WR3- Brandon Johnson
WR4- Malachi Wideman
Slot Receiver
WR1- Velus Jones Jr.
WR2- Jalin Hyatt
WR3-Cedric Tillman
WR4-Jimmy Calloway
Tight End-Flex
TE1- Jackson Lowe
TE2-Jacob Warren
TE3- Dee Beckwith
TE4- Jordan Allen
Tight End- Inline
TE1- Princeton Fant
TE2- Sean Brown
TE3- Latrell Bumphus
TE4- Austin Pope (Injured)
For the offensive line, we will focus on a 2-deep rotation.
Right Tackle
RT1- Darnell Wright
RT2- K'rojhn Calbert
Left Tackle
LT1- Wanya Morris
LT2- Jahmir Johnson
Right Guard
RG1- Cade Mays
RG2- Jerome Carvin
Left Guard
LG1- Trey Smith
LG2- Jerome Carvin
Center
C1- Brandon Kennedy
C2- Jerome Carvin