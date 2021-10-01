How To Watch, Listen: Tennessee-Missouri

Tennessee (2-2) is on the road on Saturday in Columbia (Mo.) to take on the Missouri Tigers (2-2). The SEC East clash will feature two programs full of youth vying to get ahead of each other. Below is how you can watch and/or listen to the matchup.

How to Watch Missouri vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Listen:Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network will be on WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99. and satellite radio Sirius XM. Also, a live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com​

Missouri and Tennessee Stats

The Tigers put up 17.5 more points per game (38.8) than the Volunteers surrender (21.3).

The Tigers have turned the ball over three times this season, two fewer than the Volunteers have forced (5).

The Volunteers, on average, score 3.5 more points (35.5) than the Tigers allow (32.0).

The Volunteers have six giveaways this season, while the Tigers have six takeaways .

Missouri Players to Watch

Connor Bazelak has thrown for 1,200 yards (300.0 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 68.8% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyler Badie, has carried the ball 66 times for 417 yards (104.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 176 receiving yards (44.0 per game) on 20 catches with three receiving touchdowns.

This season Elijah Young has rushed for 80 yards (20.0 per game) on 20 carries with one touchdown.

Keke Chism's 181 receiving yards (45.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 17 receptions and one touchdown.

Tauskie Dove has collected 176 receiving yards (44.0 yards per game), reeling in 10 passes this year.

Tennessee Players to Watch