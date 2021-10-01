How To Watch, Listen: Tennessee-Missouri

Tennessee (2-2) is on the road on Saturday in Columbia (Mo.) to take on the Missouri Tigers (2-2). The SEC East clash will feature two programs full of youth vying to get ahead of each other. Below is how you can watch and/or listen to the matchup.
How to Watch Missouri vs. Tennessee
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Stadium: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Listen:Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network will be on WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99. and satellite radio Sirius XM. Also, a live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com
Missouri and Tennessee Stats
- The Tigers put up 17.5 more points per game (38.8) than the Volunteers surrender (21.3).
- The Tigers have turned the ball over three times this season, two fewer than the Volunteers have forced (5).
- The Volunteers, on average, score 3.5 more points (35.5) than the Tigers allow (32.0).
- The Volunteers have six giveaways this season, while the Tigers have six takeaways .
Missouri Players to Watch
- Connor Bazelak has thrown for 1,200 yards (300.0 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 68.8% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Tyler Badie, has carried the ball 66 times for 417 yards (104.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 176 receiving yards (44.0 per game) on 20 catches with three receiving touchdowns.
- This season Elijah Young has rushed for 80 yards (20.0 per game) on 20 carries with one touchdown.
- Keke Chism's 181 receiving yards (45.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 17 receptions and one touchdown.
- Tauskie Dove has collected 176 receiving yards (44.0 yards per game), reeling in 10 passes this year.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Hendon Hooker leads Tennessee with 613 passing yards (153.3 ypg) on 46-of-70 passing with seven touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 136 rushing yards (34.0 ypg) on 31 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Tiyon Evans has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 211 yards (52.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on four catches for 74 yards (18.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Jabari Small has piled up 194 yards (48.5 per game) on 41 carries with two touchdowns.
- Velus Jones Jr.'s 160 receiving yards (40.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered nine receptions and one touchdown.
- JaVonta Payton has collected 142 receiving yards (35.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in seven passes this year.
- Jacob Warren's 11 catches this season have resulted in 92 yards (23.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.