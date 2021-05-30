Sports Illustrated home
2021 Signee Julian Nixon Arrives in Knoxville

Julian Nixon was one of the biggest commitments and signees for Jeremy Pruitt in the 2021 recruiting class. The Centennial (Ga.) standout stuck with his pledge to the Vols despite the coaching change and several close friends being released from their 2021 letter of intent to sign with other schools.

Nixon has now arrived in Knoxville, as he announced on Twitter on Saturday evening.

Nixon will look to become a fixture in Josh Heupel's fast-paced, attacking style of offense. Nixon's positional fit will be a key storyline to monitor moving forward, as he has been recruited as a wide receiver for the majority of his recruitment, but he has the frame and skill set to be a prototypical tight end in the Tennessee offense. Sources have indicated this could be the position Nixon ends up getting his first look at.

Under Pruitt's staff, the message was clear for how the Vols planned to use Nixon.

"They want me at a Jauan Jennings type position- like a deep ball, go get it type of guy—someone they can rely on," Nixon told VR2 on SI at the time of his commitment last summer.

Nixon will have plenty of more opportunities to showcase his talent as a vertical threat as Heupel, and whether he ends up on the edge as a deep threat receiver or as a tight end working the seams, he projects to have a bright future on Rocky Top.

2021 Signee Julian Nixon Arrives in Knoxville

