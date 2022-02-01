2022 Tennessee PWO Malik Ganaway Discusses Vols Commitment

TRENTON, Tenn. — With previous staffs, Tennessee has appeared reluctant to recruit in more rural parts of The Volunteer State — especially West Tennessee.

That notion has changed in a hurry as we get closer to National Signing Day.

After extending a preferred walk-on offer to 2022 Trenton Peabody offensive lineman Connor Meadows, Josh Heupel and his staff received a quick answer: yes.

They have since gone through the same acceptance process with Meadows’ teammate, 2022 Peabody product Malik Ganaway.

On Friday, January 15th, Ganaway announced he had received a Tennessee offer.

48 hours later, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound athlete had informed the Vols of his decision — which he made official on January 31st.

Here is our full conversation with Ganaway, who was on campus this weekend and chose Tennessee over offers from Alabama A&M, Bethel, Lane College and others:

VC on SI: Firstly, what was your reaction when you got the PWO offer from Tennessee?

MG: I was very ecstatic about receiving the offer; because Tennessee always been a team I dreamed of playing for.

VC: And how does it feel now that you’ve actually committed?

MG: A sense of relief and ready to play football in Neyland Stadium. They were excited and feel I can have a big impact on their team, and I feel so as well!

VC: What coaches have you been in contact with throughout this process, and what have they told you about your game?

MG: I’ve been in contact with Coach Banks, Martinez and Altizer. They think I have the speed and length to be successful at Tennessee.

VC: Where do they see you fitting in?

MG: They said they see me fitting in very well on defensive side of the ball at cornerback. I believe wherever they need me most on the defensive side I can fit in.

VC: What appealed to you most about Tennessee as a recruit?

MG: I’ve only been on campus for camp this past summer but I’m looking forward to getting back for a visit over the next few weeks. The facilities were nice but I like the coaches a lot.

VC: What is the appeal as an in-state player, especially now that you’ve made the decision?

MG: It feels great because most people don’t get this opportunity to be able to play for their in-state college football team, especially Tennessee. Like I said once before, being a Vol was always a dream of mine.

VC: What did you like about this weekend’s visit to campus?

MG: I loved the environment from the coaches. Once I stepped foot on campus they made it feel like home, and also it wasn’t just the coaches — it was behind the scenes people too. The people that work with our bodies to make sure we’re fully healthy to succeed throughout the season. Medical staff, nutrition staff, strength staff and etc! All around I really enjoyed myself!

VC: Outside the facilities and football, what have you liked about Knoxville and campus as a whole?

MG: They are upgrading the facilities everyday. Next time I go up there will things will be brand new. I know Tennessee has a lot to offer within the program, and also everything is close together, so nothing is too far which is great for us student-athletes. Outside of football, I enjoyed every bit of it, really feels at home just a bigger city!

VC: Before we get too much into your future, I want to touch on your past. How have Shane Jacobs and Peabody’s championship history helped prepare you for the next level?

MG: Coach Jacobs helped us build a lot of character about ourselves. He always told us, It’s more than football, it’s about becoming a man and who you are outside of football. Winning the State Championship three times in a row helped me become a leader not just in football but in life. My leadership ability will definitely help me at the next level and my hard work I put in on and off the field.

VC: Have you and Connor (Meadows) talked yet about playing together, and what have those conversations looked like?

MG: Exciting. Once I got the offer me and Connor jumped right on the phone like 30 minutes later about teaming back up in the future at Tennessee.

VC: Your brother, Khalik, has already enrolled to start his career at UT Martin. What advice has he given you in this process?

MG: He told me, “when times get hard keep working, never give in.” He’s my twin brother so things that happen to me, he’s usually already been through.

Cover photo courtesy of Peabody High School