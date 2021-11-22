2024 DB Kirkpatrick Jr. Enjoys First Trip to Rocky Top

When Tennessee hosted top-ranked Georgia in Knoxville on October 13th, the Vols also welcomed a large number of recruits.

One of those prospects was Dre Kirkpatrick Jr, a 2024 defensive back at Gadsden City High School in Gadsden, Alabama.

If the name seems familiar to SEC fans, especially those dressed in crimson, his father Dre Kirkpatrick played for Alabama from 2009-2011, obtaining multiple championships and other accolades before being selected in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft by the Cincinatti Bengals.

Kirkpatrick Jr is listed at the 5-foot-11 and 175-pound mark and is just now really getting started with the recruiting process. His name began creating a little buzz when he attended a camp at Alabama back during the summer and had a solid showing.

The 2024 prospect enjoyed his first trip to Rocky Top and opportunity to see the Tennessee team and staff in action.

"The trip was fun," said Kirkpatrick Jr. "The atmosphere stood out to me. I talked to Coach Martinez, the DB coach, and he told me that my film was good and it stood out."

There have been quite a few schools in communication with the young Gadsden standout, within permissible contact, according to NCAA standards. The list includes the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, Georgia Tech, and UAB. Kirkpatrick's coach helps him with the communication with schools and coaches, many of which have made it known that Kirkpatrick Jr is towards or at the top of their 2024 boards.

Texas and Texas A&M are two schools that the young Alabama native would like to connect with at some point, and it may not be long before those two, and many others start contacting and reaching out to the young playmaker.

One good thing about going through this process is the benefit of having his father, who has already been through the process from top to bottom.

Kirkpatrick Jr credits his Dad as he, "always give me good advice."

You can watch Kirkpatrick Jr.'s HUDL film here.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up-to-the-minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.