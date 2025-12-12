2026 Tennessee Football Schedule Released

It is a busy time for the Tennessee Volunteers.



Josh Heupel and his staff just wrapped up the early signing period for the class of 2026. Everything went smooth for the most part. The Vols were able to land a few bonus guys, but the Legend Bey situation has drawn the headlines of that day.

Speaking of the staff, there has been a change on the defensive side of the ball. Days ago, it was announced that Tennessee was parting way with defensive coordinator, Tim Banks.

On December 11, 2025, the Vols hired Jim Knowles to replace Banks.

In the midst of this all, Josh Heupel has to also prepare his team for the Music City Bowl at the end of this month as the Vols are set to face Illinois.

Once the bowl game concludes, then it is shifting gears to potential transfer portal entrees. The Vols may spend some time browsing the portal themselves when it is all said and done.

Jim Knowles being hired was not the only news that was released concerning the Tennessee football program.



Via the "X" account for Tennessee football, the 2026 football schedule was released.

Two Rivals Missing

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart looks on after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

For those who have been a fan of the Vols for at least the last 30 years, you know that Georgia and Florida are two of the most disliked rivals of Tennessee.



The Vols will see neither of the two programs in 2026. This will be an adjustment, and maybe even a complaint for most fans as these rivalries are intense.

Noted Games

Auburn Tigers football head coach Alex Golesh speaks during a press conference at Woltosz Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are five games on the schedule that should quickly draw the attention of Vol Nation and overall football fans in general.

Texas- This is a home game for the Vols in late September, and this will be appealing to many across the sports community. A Manning plays inside Neyland Stadium for the first time in nearly three decades. Which UT will walk away victorious?



Auburn- A team that was missing a few pieces in the 2025 season but finished strong on the defensive side of the ball. The defensive coordinator will return despite a head coaching change. Former Vols offensive coordinator will return to Rocky Top to face his former teacher.



South Carolina- The Gamecocks are back on the schedule, but the Vols will have to travel to Columbia for this contest.



Texas A&M- A team that Tennessee rarely plays is back, and it will provide a lot for the young Vols team. A&M has been climbing and as youthful as the Big Orange will be, you can't ask for a better measuring stick.



LSU-The last time these two squared off, the Vols dominated the Tigers in their stadium, Certainly, revenge is out to be sought. This one will have the stadium rocking on Rocky Top, because the Tigers will be led by former Tennessee head coach and for many, vol nation enemy Lane Kiffin returns to Knoxville.

