Tim Banks Lands SEC Job Days After Being Let Go By Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers parted ways with one of their staff members after a below-average season. That staff member is Tim Banks, who is now off to another SEC job and has the chance to become a top coach on that staff under a top defensive coordinator. That defensive staff is at the top of the pole in many's eyes, and has pulled in some talent from the Vols in the past when it comes to their coaches.

Tim Banks Lands New Job

Sep 6, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Aubie, the Auburn Tigers mascot, greets fans as he goes through Tiger Walk before the game against the Ball State Cardinals at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers parted ways with Tim Banks and he accepted a job with the Auburn Tigers, but not as the DC. Instead he will be the safeties coach with the Tigers. This is a huge job for the former Tennessee DC, and this is something that I anticipate paying off for the Tigers. Don't forget that the Tigers also landed former offensive coordinator Alex Golesh as their head coach.

Banks and Golesh will be playing against the Vols in the new season, which will be a game to watch.

If you are interested in what Greg McElroy had to say about the Vols getting rid of Banks, here is what was said.

“I’m not (surprised) I’m disappointed for him, because I think he’s a good coach. I think the expectations got a little high for Tennessee’s defense with the style of offense that they play. It’s kind of what it comes down to. And that’s a weird deal, but the style of offense that they play is never going to lend to them being crazy good on defense, unless their personnel is just ridiculous. If I’m Josh Heupel, and I’m looking at this entire situation, I’m sitting there thinking alright, hang on a second. So we lost our top two corners going into the year. We’re relying on a true freshman corner on one side, who is a massive liability, and a transfer sophomore corner on the other side that’s been at three schools in three years. Probably going to struggle with pass defense. But here’s the thing that I think Josh Heupel also probably acknowledged: he probably watched the defense, and it’s like the defense doesn’t have an identity. And you have to have an identity, and it never felt like they developed one this year. I think Tim Banks is a really good coach. I just think he didn’t know what he had, and he didn’t know how to coach it this year, for whatever reason. He didn’t take dumb pills. We know that. The guy is a good coach and has coached great defenses in the past."

