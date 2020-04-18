The Three Biggest Storylines that Would Have Been Watched in Today's Scheduled Orange and White Game

As you all know, today would have been Tennessee's annual Orange and White game. Jeremy Pruitt's third spring in Knoxville was poised to be the most pivotal one yet. Questions at key positioned were in place to be answered, and the competition was expected to be abundant. We take a look at the three biggest storylines that would have taken place today.

Emergence at the skill position

Tennessee threw for 2,878 yards in 2019, and the Vols have to replace 65% of that production with the departures of Jauan Jennings, Marquez Callaway, and Dominick Wood-Anderson. Wide Receiver number one is Josh Palmer, but outside of that, who will Tennessee replace production at the spot with? Sophomore Ramel Keyton looks poised to make a big leap for Tennessee with the opportunity in front of him. Keyton played limited minutes for the Volunteers through 2019, but he displayed his downfield ability on several throws. Keyton was one of the players who would have been watched heavily had today's game been played. Factoring in at the position, as well, would have been USC transfer Velus Jones Jr. and Deangelo Gibbs. Gibbs showed his talent off last season, as it was widely talked about his ability to give Tennessee's starting defense fits. Gibbs was a five-star talent coming out of high school, and he is a promising target in Tennessee's passing attack.

At the tight end position, there is a lack of quality experience across the board. Jackson Lowe appears to be the next guy up as a receiving tight end, but he did not catch a single pass in 2019. Austin Pope will certainly be a factor in the run game, but he is not expected to be a major factor in Tennessee's passing game. Jacob Warren is another key target, who has added the necessary weight and has the size and athleticism to become a red zone threat for Tennessee. These three would have been pivotal players to watch over the spring and during the game for the Volunteer faithful.

The Inside Linebacker Position opposite Henry To'oto'o

To'oto'o's running mate will be one of the most interesting storylines of the season. Jeremy Pruitt is billed with replacing Daniel Bituli in the heart of the Tennessee defense. Will it be by committee effort, or will JJ Peterson finally breakthrough? Peterson may be the player most affected by the cancellation of Spring practice. He was finally healthy and ready to take the next step. Now, whenever athletes are allowed back on campus, Peterson's competition will only grow. Bryson Eason and Martavius French will both arrive from Whitehaven (TN) looking to play. Len'neth Whitehead could get a look at linebacker with the running back's room being packed full. The Vols could replace Bituli by committee, with a talented group of players, who lack experience but are full of potential.

QB Battle

You knew coming into this article that this position battle was going to be talked about. Everyone was ready to see 2020 five-star Harrison Bailey take live-action snaps. Tennessee's offense expects to more vertical, and the six players at this position were going to receive ample opportunity to make their appeal to the fanbase and coaching staff. Jarrett Guarantano, Brian Maurer, and JT Shrout all come into the competition with starts under their belts from last season. Each quarterback flashed their ability but also had their fair share of struggles. It goes without a doubt in saying this would have been the most-watched and talked about the position of the event and likely all the way into the fall.

Times are uncertain, but if there is college football this season, all of these storylines will eventually play out for Tennessee in some form or fashion.