Three Tennessee Volunteers Make Senior Bowl’s List of Top 250 Prospects

Three of Tennessee’s rising seniors received an impressive honor on Thursday afternoon when the Senior Bowl announced their list of top 250 prospects. Offensive lineman Trey Smith, wide receiver Josh Palmer, and defensive back Shawn Shamburger were all included in the prestigious list, and they all look to have impressive seasons in order to improve their draft stock ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Smith is likely the most talented of the three, and also has the highest expectations heading into his senior season. After being rated as the No. 1 prospect in the country during his days as a recruit, Smith did not disappoint during his collegiate career, as he took a large leadership role early on during his career in Knoxville.

Smith is by far the most talented offensive lineman upfront for Tennessee, but he is not alone; together Cade Mays (whose immediate eligibility appeal is pending), Wanya Morris, Darnell Wright, and Brandon Kennedy form one of the best offensive line squads in the nation. In fact, the Vols are expected to have one of — if not the — best offensive lines in the SEC this season with Smith serving as the anchor of the unit. If he is able to continue the success he had in his previous three seasons at Tennessee, then he could very well find himself selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Along with Smith, Josh Palmer is another senior with the potential to be taken early in the draft; but he will have to make a big splash and capitalize off of a less competitive depth chart following the departures of Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway. Palmer will also have to take more of a leadership role in the locker room in order to fill the void the two top wide receivers left.

As for Shamburger, he will also have to take a major step forward in order for Tennessee to succeed in 2020. The Vols defense took major losses on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, as Nigel Warrior, Daniel Bituli, and Darrell Taylor are now playing on Sundays. While Henry To’o To’o and Alontae Taylor are expected to make up for the losses in the locker room, having a senior take a leadership role would also be very beneficial for the Vols off the field.

Shamburger, who does most of his work at the nickel, will also have to take a step forward this season. While he had a decent performance throughout the majority of his junior year, he was often overshadowed by sophomores Bryce Thompson and Alontae Taylor. If he wants to be selected high in the NFL Draft this year, he’ll have to show that he can be a leader both off the field and on the stats sheet during his senior year.