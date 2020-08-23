SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

49ers VP of Personnel: Jauan Jennings "Definitely More Talented than a 7th Rounder"

Matthew Ray

Jauan Jennings was taken with the 217th pick in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, and it appears he is already outperforming expectations in the Bay area.

The 49ers released notes from practice on Saturday, and Jennings was among a few players mentioned. "- During the team's 11-on-11 red zone drills, Hasty, Brandon Aiyuk, Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, and Jauan Jennings all scored touchdowns."

However, on Sunday, the 49ers Vice President of Player Personnel, Adam Peters, joined the team's senior reporter, Keiana Martin, and discussed Jennings at length.

Peters said, "the last guy, he's a really interesting guy, Jauan Jennings. I joke around. I am smiling because we have this video we passed around to all of the coaches, we even sent it to Jed. It's called "the Dog." You guys should check it out on YouTube. It's Jauan Jennings nicknamed 'the dog,' and it might have been the best highlight video I've seen on YouTube. He's a 7th rounder, and he's definitely more talented than a 7th rounder. The thing about Jauan, not only is he really talented, but he loves football. He loves playing, and that comes on the film, and that comes out when you talk football with him, so we are really excited that we got him."

You can watch the full video here:

Jennings signed his first NFL contract by agreeing to terms with the 49ers in late June. Jennings projected contract was $3,406,024 over a four-year span. The projected deal was also set to include a $111,024 guaranteed signing bonus by overthecap.com

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All Day Recruiting Chat

Matthew Ray

by

Volgolfer

Freshman RB Tee Hodge Turning Heads With 'Unbelievably Professional' Approach Since Arriving on Campus

Tennessee Vols Freshman RB Tee Hodge Turning Heads With 'Unbelievably Professional' Approach Since Arriving on Campus

Matthew Ray

Pruitt: Vols DB's Need to "Improve Consistency & Elevate Their Game" in 2020

Pruitt: Vols DB's Need to "Improve Consistency & Elevate Their Game" in 2020

Matthew Ray

Pruitt: Vols Tight End Austin Pope Could be Ready to Go for Season-Opener

Jeremy Pruitt updates the status of Tennessee tight end Austin Pope

Volunteer Country Staff

Pruitt on Reduced Crowd Size: “We've Got to be Ready Whenever the Time Comes.”

Neyland Stadium won't be full this fall; how can the Vols adapt to the change?

Volunteer Country Staff

Vols Freshman WR Jalin Hyatt Standing Out During Week 1 of Preseason Practice

Freshman WR Jalin Hyatt is one of the players standing out for the Tennessee Vols during preseason camp.

Matthew Ray

Pruitt: Cade Mays Decision "Just Common Sense"

Jeremy Pruitt weighs-in on the Cade Mays eligibility situation

Matthew Ray

Elite Offensive Tackle Amarius Mims Talks Vols, Recruitment Timeline, and More

Elite Offensive Tackle Amarius Mims Talks Vols, Recruitment Timeline, and More

Matthew Ray

by

Richard Smith

Three Tennessee Volunteers Make Senior Bowl’s List of Top 250 Prospects

Three seniors on the Vols’ team made the prestigious list

Volunteer Country Staff

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Friday Press Conference

Tennessee's Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt answered questions following Day 3 of Fall Practice

Matthew Ray