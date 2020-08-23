49ers VP of Personnel: Jauan Jennings "Definitely More Talented than a 7th Rounder"

Jauan Jennings was taken with the 217th pick in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, and it appears he is already outperforming expectations in the Bay area.

The 49ers released notes from practice on Saturday, and Jennings was among a few players mentioned. "- During the team's 11-on-11 red zone drills, Hasty, Brandon Aiyuk, Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, and Jauan Jennings all scored touchdowns."

However, on Sunday, the 49ers Vice President of Player Personnel, Adam Peters, joined the team's senior reporter, Keiana Martin, and discussed Jennings at length.

Peters said, "the last guy, he's a really interesting guy, Jauan Jennings. I joke around. I am smiling because we have this video we passed around to all of the coaches, we even sent it to Jed. It's called "the Dog." You guys should check it out on YouTube. It's Jauan Jennings nicknamed 'the dog,' and it might have been the best highlight video I've seen on YouTube. He's a 7th rounder, and he's definitely more talented than a 7th rounder. The thing about Jauan, not only is he really talented, but he loves football. He loves playing, and that comes on the film, and that comes out when you talk football with him, so we are really excited that we got him."

Jennings signed his first NFL contract by agreeing to terms with the 49ers in late June. Jennings projected contract was $3,406,024 over a four-year span. The projected deal was also set to include a $111,024 guaranteed signing bonus by overthecap.com