Five Sophomores Who Could Have Breakout Seasons in 2020

The video above features five sophomores who could make a major break in 2020. Eric Gray was left out of the topic of conversation after he burst onto the scene in the latter half of 2019. Gray will see increased production in 2020, while sharing carries with Ty Chandler and others, but the sophomores highlighted will see an increased role or responsibility in 2019. While the production of the two sophomore tackles will be crucial to the success of an offensive line which could be among the nation's best in 2020, if they live up to their five-star billing.