Watch: Highlights From Tennessee's Return to the Practice Field on Tuesday

Tennessee returned to Haslam Field on Tuesday afternoon following a two-day break from practice. The Vols are now in week three of fall camp, as they continue to work towards Week 1 against South Carolina. You can watch the highlights in the video above. Video Via Tennessee Athletics Communication.

At the end of the week last week, Pruitt said: We’ve had six really good practices. Obviously, the last couple we’ve had a chance to put pads on. It’s been good for our guys, been good for our coaching staff, so a lot of really good work, lots of competition. When you put pads on you get an opportunity to finish blocks, you get an opportunity to thud guys in practice, lot more emphasis on ball security, getting balls out. (We) had a chance to really work a lot on Wednesday on special teams. Unfortunately, we’ve had a lot of rain here for a couple of practices and have not had a chance to get out there and kick balls, operation with the specialists, field balls, so that was really good. We’ve got to continue to be able to do that. We feel like we have really good specialists, guys that can create explosive plays in the return game, so getting a chance to do that has been good to get out there and get going to do it."

He also announced at the time that Tennessee was pausing practice to mitigate a potential COVID-19 spread following multiple more positives within the program. Pruitt emphasized the need for contact tracing, and the Vols returned to the practice field on Saturday.