Watch: Highlights from Tennessee's Ninth Fall Practice

Tennessee returned to the practice field for the 9th time this fall, as the Vols are now in Week 3 of Fall Practice. Multiple position battles wage on, and yesterday with an off day, Chris Weinke addressed the media to discuss his quarterback room, which has been a hot topic this fall.

Weinke had this to about his senior quarterback, Jarrett Guarantano, "He focused on his body, to make sure he’s big, strong and fast. He focused on those physical sides of him. More importantly, when I say operate at a high level, that’s becoming a functional thinker – taking the information, being able to process it and then executing the play. You just see him so much faster with his feet, with his decisions. His anticipation, in my opinion, has probably been the brightest spot that I’ve seen from a year ago. Now that he understands the big picture, he can see it and anticipate things much better now because he’s more comfortable. It’s collectively knowing and understanding and then physically being able to put it together. He’s operating as goods as I’ve seen him, since I’ve been here.”

Weinke also added on coaching during the pandemic, "it’s kind of a new way of living. What was kind of fun for me is, while we were away, we were able to stay in touch with our players and learn new ways through technology to be able to continue to coach and teach these guys and they’ve bought in. They’ve been outstanding. Now, it’s almost become the norm for us. It was interesting early on trying to deal with it with the uncertainty and the unknowns. Nobody likes that. Now that we’ve made that adjustment and we’re kind of used to it, it’s been fun. Having to do Zoom calls, isn’t as good as being in person with the guys, but you’re still able to accomplish a lot of things and we’re able to continue to grow throughout that period. Now we’re in a situation where we do get to spend time with them. It was interesting, but we found a way. I always say this: ‘Don’t complain. Don’t explain. Find solutions.’ We found a solution to continue to develop these guys through uncertain times.”