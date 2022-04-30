A Look At Alontae Taylor's Projected NFL Contract

On Friday night, Alontae Taylor was selected with the 49th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Taylor was the first Volunteer selected in the draft, and he is set to get a nice contract in return.

According to Spotrac, Taylor is set to make an estimated $7,204,684 over 4 years. Taylor's signing bonus is estimated at $2,419,770.

Taylor is the fourth highest Vol drafted since 2014. He becomes the highest Vol drafted since 2020 when Darrell Taylor was drafted with the 48th overall pick by the Seahawks.

Taylor was a huge return for Tennessee as he did not opt to leave with the coaching change last January, but his love for Tennessee led to his return.

"I wouldn't necessarily say I thought about leaving," Taylor said shortly after returning. "I did talk to my parents about what they thought was best for me, from the outside looking in, but it really just came down to this is my home state, and I'll always say that and that Power T means a lot to me. So whoever the new coaching staff was going to be, I was going to make sure that I stayed here as a leader as well, and I just kept the guys who wanted to stay here, keep those guys positive and just let them know we had good things coming for us and we shouldn't all just run from it, and we should just stay here as a group."