A Look at How Tennessee's Newcomers Fared Against Ball State

Tennessee throttled Ball State on Thursday night to the tune of 59-19 to get the 2022 season underway. The Vols jumped out to a 38-0 halftime lead, allowing them to frequently work newcomers, freshmen and transfers alike into the contest routinely for the remaining 30 minutes. Overall, Tennessee managed to get 17 freshmen into the game, while also getting action for all four of their off-season scholarship transfers. In this article, we take a look at how these players fared.

McCoy Flashes Potential

After a long wait, Bru McCoy was deemed eligible by the NCAA, and he earned the start for the season-opener. It did not take long for McCoy to flash his athleticism as the Vols got him involved early. He did not show any signs of rust in his route running ability, and he was a physical presence in the blocking game on the edge. McCoy caught three passes for 42 yards and had 27 yards after the catch on the night.

Mincey Works At Tackle Alongside Crawford

Gerald Mincey was the first off-season addition for the Vols via the transfer portal, and he got his opportunity at left tackle on Thursday night. Listed as a co-starter with Jeremiah Crawford, Mincey helped the Vols to a win. He looked crisp at times, and he may even have gained the upper hand at the position, as the Vols turn towards a Pitt team that looks stout upfront. Mincey had a solid night, and the Vols showed promise at the position, even if it ends up being a rotational role.

DB Transfers Work in Rotation

Andre Turrentine and Wesley Walker both were once-coveted recruits coming out of the mid-state, but they ended up elsewhere coming out of high school. They both transferred in this summer, and they both got a shot in Tennessee's defensive backs rotation. Walker looked crisp and like you would expect a veteran to look in his first appearance as a Vol. He did not get the start, but he did record four total tackles. Turrentine worked in at safety with the second team and saw action on special teams, and he also recorded four tackles.

Freshmen Report

Tennessee got seventeen freshmen into the game, including Dylan Sampson, Tayven Jackson, Justin Williams-Thomas, Joshua Josephs, Masai Reddick, Mo Clipper Jr., James Pearce, Elijah Herring, Christian Harrison, Jourdan Thomas, Jayson Jenkins, Kalib Perry, Addison Nichols, Squirrel White, Tyre West, Jordan Phillips and Kaleb Webb.

Sampson Makes Most of Early Opportunities

Tennessee didn't use the freshmen running backs until the second half, but Dylan Sampson made the most of his opportunities when he got the chance. He carried the ball ten times for 32 yards and a touchdown. He also added a nineteen yard reception.

Squirrel Grabs First Career Receptions

Squirrel White was the only other offensive skill player to record a stat, according to Tennessee's final book. He grabbed three passes for 25 yards. His best play of the night was when he hauled in a flat route, bounced off a hard tackle, kept his feet and darted up the field for several more yards.

Josephs Proves Off-Season Hype was for Good Reason

Tennessee's staff has raved about Josh Josephs since arriving on campus in July. Josephs got early opportunities on Thursday, and he made the most of them. He had a nice pass breakup on a short throw towards the flats, and he recorded two total tackles. He looked solid for his first game on Rocky Top.

Other Defensive Stats

Jayson Jenkins (2 tackles), Jourdan Thomas (1 tackle), Tyre West (1 tackle), Elijah Herring (1 tackle), Kalib Perry (2 QB hurries)