A Look at How Tennessee's Freshmen, Transfers Fared in Week 8

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Vols had 52 points by halftime en route to a 65-24 thumping of FCS foe UT Martin. As a result, Tennessee was able to produce many opportunities for its newcomers against the Skyhawks. Sandwiched in between two big SEC games, the game was crucial for them in getting some time to work out kinks and hopefully become solid contributors moving forward.

Bru McCoy

McCoy had two catches for eight yards in a game where Ramel Keyton and Squirrel White had career days.  

Andre Turrentine

The redshirt freshman is beginning to gain more opportunities due to Jaylen McCollough's absence from the team. On the day, he racked up four total tackles, tied for a team high.

Wesley Walker

The Georgia Tech transfer is another Vol to gain more opportunities in the depleted secondary, recording three tackles as well as a pass defended.

Freshman Report

The Vols put 16 true freshman on the field, a few of them had career days. Squirrel White put up a career high five receptions for 122 yards while also catching his first career touchdown, a 64-yard bomb from Joe Milton.

Dylan Sampson had his highest rushing total of his freshman campaign with a team high 62 yards while also adding a score. Linebackers Kalib Perry and Elijah Herring have been receiving significant playing time as the season rolls on. The pair combined for seven tackles. Tyre West recorded his first career sack. 

Tayven Jackson was able to get some reps near the end while rushing and passing for 9 yards each, but he went down with an injury soon after. 

CB Christian Harrison (Two tackles)Joshua Josephs (one tackle) Justin Williams-Thomas, Chas Nimrod, Brian Grant Mo Clipper Jr., Kaleb Webb and Addison Nichols rounded out the freshman group, but didn't make significant impacts on the stat sheet.

