Tennessee Volunteers home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

A Look at Josh Palmer’s Projected Rookie Contract

Author:
Publish date:

Josh Palmer was selected with the 77th pick in the NFL Draft. Palmer, to many’s surprise, is the only Volunteer to come off the board at this point, as Trey Smith continues to slide in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Palmer created a tremendous amount of buzz following a strong performance at the senior bowl earlier this year. And it resulted in a bigger payday for him.

By most mock drafts, Palmer was projected to be selected after Smith and likely after the 100th pick. Palmer’s composite average was 129 but the Chargers grabbed him 52 picks before that projection.

Palmer’s rookie contract will be worth 5,033,459, including a guaranteed signing bonus worth a projected $1,020,697, according to Spotrac.

Had Palmer fell to his projected area, he would have made roughly $900,000 less overall snd lost $250,000 in guaranteed money. Had he been selected two picks later, his guaranteed money would have been $994,881. 

Josh Palmer
Football

A Look at Josh Palmer’s Projected Rookie Contract

5B86EC7F-28FE-41F1-B5D3-2F581A07004B
Football

Breaking: Tennessee OL Trey Smith selected in 2021 NFL Draft

20201010_FB_Georgia_AF_011
Football

Breaking: Josh Palmer Selected in 2021 NFL Draft

Tennessee LB Martavius French
Football

Just In: Vols LB Enters Transfer Portal

Isaac-Washington-Vols-1024x715
Football

Breaking: Tennessee DL Isaac Washington Announces Intentions to Enters Transfer Portal

00CF9459-FEA1-4F94-81E3-733CC3BA9BFC
Football

Impact Report: Vols Add Veteran DL With High Upside in Tremblay

USATSI_11930959_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

Breaking: USC Transfer DL Caleb Tremblay Discusses Decision to Commit to Tennessee

700D77AA-8728-45BF-A3D7-E17FAC225A20
Recruiting

Coveted In-State OL Luke Brown Discusses Vols, Orange & White Game Trip