A Look at Josh Palmer’s Projected Rookie Contract

Josh Palmer was selected with the 77th pick in the NFL Draft. Palmer, to many’s surprise, is the only Volunteer to come off the board at this point, as Trey Smith continues to slide in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Palmer created a tremendous amount of buzz following a strong performance at the senior bowl earlier this year. And it resulted in a bigger payday for him.

By most mock drafts, Palmer was projected to be selected after Smith and likely after the 100th pick. Palmer’s composite average was 129 but the Chargers grabbed him 52 picks before that projection.

Palmer’s rookie contract will be worth 5,033,459, including a guaranteed signing bonus worth a projected $1,020,697, according to Spotrac.

Had Palmer fell to his projected area, he would have made roughly $900,000 less overall snd lost $250,000 in guaranteed money. Had he been selected two picks later, his guaranteed money would have been $994,881.