A Look at Tennessee's Freshmen, Transfers Against Missouri

Tennessee routed Missouri 62-24 on Saturday and (not so) newcomers were a pivotal reason why. We take a look at how the 2021 freshmen and incoming transfers fared.

Newcomers Earning Participation- RB Tiyon Evans, RB Jaylen Wright, WR Walker Merrill, WR JaVonta Payton, OL Jeremiah Crawford, QB Hendon Hooker, PK Chase McGrath, DL Caleb Tremblay, LB William Mohan, DB Branndon Turnage, LB Byron Young, DB Christian Charles, DB De'Shawn Rucker.

Newcomers That Did Not Participate- OL William Parker, LB Aaron Willis, DB Kamal Hadden, TE Miles Campbell, DL Amari McNeill, TE Trinity Bell, WR Kaemen Marley, and TE Julian Nixon.

Noticeable Absences

The only noticeable absence this week was Juwan Mitchell. The Texas transfer has been a key piece in the middle for the Vols, but he was unavailable on Saturday. He has dealt with injuries all fall camp, but Tennessee needs to get the sideline-to-sideline linebacker back on the field.

QB Play

Hendon Hooker earned his third start and solidified his stronghold on the position with a stellar throwing. Hooker was exceptional through the air and on the ground, totaling over 300 all purpose yards and four touchdowns.. Hooker was extremely efficient as a passer on the day, going 15-19 for 225 yards and three touchdowns. Hooker produced 82 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries as well.

Joe Milton III received mop-up work, but he did not attempt a pass. He carried the ball twice for 39 yards.

RB Play

Jabari Small got the start in CoMo, but Tiyon Evans was the story of the day. Small left the game with an early injury, and Evans did not allow for a drop in production. The standout back carried the ball 15 times for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Evans had two other touchdowns overturned that were both likely touchdowns. His 92-yard scamper became the third-longest run in school history.

Freshman Jaylen Wright did not receive some of the early work he had been accustomed to, but he did get the ball later in the game. Wright accrued 24 yards on four carries.

Wide Receivers

Walker Merrill and JaVonta Payton were once again the two newcomers to earn participation for Tennessee at the receiver position. Merrill did not record a stat, but Payton grabbed another touchdown. The senior wide out has become a true vertical threat for Josh Heupel & Co.

Tight End

No newcomers earned participation for this group this week.

Offensive Line

Jeremiah Crawford was the only newcomer to see time for this position group. He worked at tackle and did not allow any gaffes in run or pass support.

Defensive Line

Da'Jon Terry once again saw plenty of action for the Vols. He did not record a stat, but Missouri struggled to block him in the middle at times. Elijah Simmons's status remains in question ahead of South Carolina, which means this will be another important week for Terry.

Elsewhere, USC transfer Caleb Tremblay was another frequent member of the defensive line rotation. Tremblay plays multiple techniques across the front, which allows him plenty of opportunities. He only recorded one tackle, but he was involved in a lot more plays than the stat sheet represents.

Linebackers

Edge rusher Byron Young saw plenty of work during Saturday's contest, but Missouri's quick-hitter offense did not allow for much production for the pass rusher. Young recorded two total tackles.

Michigan transfer William Mohan saw action again, but he did not record a stat.

Defensive Back

Christian Charles got his first start as a Vol, and he missed an early opportunity by dropping an interception. Charles did not record any other stats. If Trevon Flowers is back this week, Charles will likely move back to a rotational player. De'Shawn Rucker and Brandon Turnage both saw work on special teams and some reserve action on defense. Rucker had one total tackle.

Specialists

USC transfer Chase McGrath hit two chip-shot field goals and made all of his extra points.