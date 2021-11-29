A Look At Tennessee's Latest Bowl Projections

With a 45-21 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday, Tennessee finished the season at 7-5. A bowl game now awaits the Vols, but the potential destination remains up in the air. We take a look at the latest bowl projections here.

CBS Sports Jerry Palm's Bowl Projections- TransPerfect Music City Bowl December 30 Against Minnesota

Athlon Sports Bowl Projections- TransPerfect Music City Bowl December 30 Against Purdue

Tennessee continues to be linked to the in-state bowl game, and it makes a lot of sense. Depending on what Alabama does this weekend, will help determine the remainder of bowl positions for the SEC, but the Vols have a strong chance of staying in-state and ending their season in front of the home state crowd.

College Football News Bowl Projections- Dukes Mayo Bowl December 30 Against Virginia

This is a game that Tennessee would like to play in, according to sources. The Big Orange faithful travel well, regardless, but Charlotte is likely close enough for Tennessee to churn out a sea of orange in support, so this setting would be ideal for the Vols.

Sports Illustrated's Bowl Projections- TaxSlayer Gator Bowl December 31 Against Penn State

I don't think anyone would scoff at a Florida bowl game in December. Tennessee wants to play against a high profile opponent, and this match-up would certainly provide that. A match-up between Josh Heupel's explosive offense and James Franklin's stout defense would also provide plenty of intrigue. Familiarity between Franklin and Tim Banks, a multi-year assistant at Penn State, would also add more intrigue to this game, if it comes to fruition. Reps for the Gator Bowl were in attendance for Tennessee's game on Saturday.

Brett McMurphy, Action Network's Bowl Projections- Outback Bowl January 1 Against Wisconsin

This match-up would probably be the one that creates the most strain for this Tennessee team. Wisconsin is one of the best teams in America when it comes to running the football. They have been stout on defense at a times, but they have yet to see an offensive attack like Tennessee's. This would be another ideal match-up for Tennessee.

