Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Projections for Every College Football Bowl Game

After the regular season ended with some wild results, where do things stand in bowl season?
Author:

The bowl projections takes shape with the regular season over. USC and Cal rescheduled their game with the hope of securing a bowl but alas, they'll remain shut out of the postseason, as both have four wins and we'll have no need for 5–7 teams because we actually have too many six-win teams. So despite "too many bowl games" angst, someone's going to be on the couch despite being eligible.

The playoff picture has six teams seemingly within reasonable striking distance heading into championship weekend, so the top of the projections could still see some wild changes that upset the New Year's Six picture.

All times are Eastern.

aidan-hutchinson

College Football Playoff

CFP national championship Presented by AT&T
Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
Jan. 10, 8 p.m., ESPN
Pick: Georgia vs. Michigan

CFP semifinal at Capital One Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)
Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Pick: Georgia vs. Cincinnati

CFP semifinal at Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
Dec. 31, 3:30 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Pick: Michigan vs. Oklahoma State

New Year's Six

Dec. 30

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
7 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Pitt vs. Ole Miss

Jan. 1

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)
1 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Baylor vs. Michigan

Rose Bowl Game
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)
5 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Wisconsin vs. Utah

Allstate Sugar Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
8:45 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Alabama vs. Oklahoma

Bowl Season

Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)
Noon on ESPN
Pick: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo

SI Recommends

Cure Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
6 p.m. on ESPN2
Pick: Western Michigan vs. Liberty

Dec. 18

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Fla.)
11 a.m. on ESPN
Pick: North Texas vs. Army

Cricket Celebration Bowl
Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
Noon on ABC
Pick: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State

New Mexico Bowl
University Stadium (Albuquerque, N.M.)
2:15 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Western Kentucky vs. Wyoming

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.)
3:30 p.m. on ABC
Pick: UCF vs. Utah State

LendingTree Bowl
Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)
5:45 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
7:30 p.m. on ABC
Pick: San Diego State vs. Washington State

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
9:15 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Louisiana vs. UTSA

Dec. 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl
Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Coastal Carolina vs. Miami (OH)

Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Eastern Michigan vs. Nevada

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: UTEP vs. Fresno State

Dec. 22

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
8 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Memphis vs. UAB

Dec. 23

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
7 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Virginia Tech vs. Florida

Dec. 24

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
8 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Boise State vs. Marshall

Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Old Dominion vs. Mississippi State

Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl
Ford Field (Detroit)
11 a.m. on ESPN
Pick: SMU vs. Kent State

Military Bowl presented by Peraton
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Md.)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Pitt vs. East Carolina

Watch NCAA football games online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dec. 28

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Protective Life Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.)
Noon on ESPN
Pick: Appalachian State vs. LSU

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
3:15 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Virginia vs. South Carolina

AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tenn.)
6:45 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: West Virginia vs. Missouri

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Petco Park (San Diego)
8 p.m. on Fox
Pick: North Carolina State vs. UCLA

Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Chase Field (Phoenix)
10:15 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Texas Tech vs. Ball State

Dec. 29

Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Fenway Park (Boston)
11 a.m. on ESPN
Pick: Boston College vs. Houston

New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Yankee Stadium (New York)
2:15 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Miami vs. Minnesota

Cheez-It Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
5:45 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Louisville vs. Oklahoma

Valero Alamo Bowl
Alamodome (San Antonio)
9:15 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Kansas State vs. Oregon State

Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)
11:30 a.m. on ESPN
Pick: Clemson vs. Wisconsin

TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium (Nashville)
3 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Maryland vs. Auburn

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
10:30 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Purdue vs. Oregon

Dec. 31

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Fla.)
11 a.m. on ESPN
Pick: Penn State vs. Tennessee

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
12:30 p.m. on CBS
Pick: North Carolina vs. Arizona State

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Ariz.)
5:30 p.m.
Pick: Air Force vs. Central Michigan

Jan. 1

Outback Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
Noon on ESPN2
Pick: Michigan State vs. Arkansas

Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
1 p.m. on ABC
Pick: Ohio State vs. Kentucky

Jan. 4

Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium (Houston)
Time TBD, on ESPN
Pick: Iowa State vs. Texas A&M

More College Football Coverage:

Rivalry Week Blows Open College Football Playoff Landscape
Alabama's Version of The Drive Keeps Its Playoff Hopes Alive
 Jim Harbaugh and Michigan Get Their Ohio State Win
Billy Napier Emerges as Florida's Leading Coaching Candidate

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

YOU MAY LIKE

David Cutcliffe with Duke.
College Football

Duke Parts Ways With David Cutcliffe

Cutcliffe was hired back in 2007 and accumulated a 77–97 record with the Blue Devils.

weston-mckennie
Soccer

USMNT's Weston McKennie Sustains Knee Injury

The Juventus midfielder was subbed off with the injury in a 1–0 loss to Atalanta on Saturday.

Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

Report: USC to Hire Lincoln Riley as Head Coach

Lincoln Riley is reportedly heading to Los Angeles.

Napheesa Collier throws a pass.
Play
WNBA

Lynx Star Napheesa Collier Expecting Her First Child in May

The star forward announced Sunday that she is expecting her first child.

billy-napier
College Football

Florida Hires Louisiana's Billy Napier As Next Football Coach

Napier has led the Ragin' Cajuns to four division titles in four seasons as coach.

vita-vea-buccaneers
NFL

Buccaneers DT Vita Vea Loses Tooth in Collision vs. Colts

Vea will need to make a dentist appointment sooner rather than later.

michigan-crowd
College Football

Michigan, Oklahoma State Climb in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

The Wolverines jumped up the poll after a 42-27 win over Ohio State ahead of a busy conference championship weekend.

seahawks-should-trade-russell-wilson
Play
Betting

Monday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props: Seattle at Washington

A MNF betting breakdown of the matchup between the Seahawks and the Washington Football Team.