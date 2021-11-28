Projections for Every College Football Bowl Game

After the regular season ended with some wild results, where do things stand in bowl season?

The bowl projections takes shape with the regular season over. USC and Cal rescheduled their game with the hope of securing a bowl but alas, they'll remain shut out of the postseason, as both have four wins and we'll have no need for 5–7 teams because we actually have too many six-win teams. So despite "too many bowl games" angst, someone's going to be on the couch despite being eligible.

The playoff picture has six teams seemingly within reasonable striking distance heading into championship weekend, so the top of the projections could still see some wild changes that upset the New Year's Six picture.

CFP national championship Presented by AT&T

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Jan. 10, 8 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Georgia vs. Michigan

CFP semifinal at Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Georgia vs. Cincinnati

CFP semifinal at Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Dec. 31, 3:30 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Michigan vs. Oklahoma State

New Year's Six

Dec. 30

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

7 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Pitt vs. Ole Miss

Jan. 1

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

1 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Baylor vs. Michigan

Rose Bowl Game

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)

5 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Wisconsin vs. Utah

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)

8:45 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Alabama vs. Oklahoma

Bowl Season

Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)

Noon on ESPN

Pick: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo

Cure Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

6 p.m. on ESPN2

Pick: Western Michigan vs. Liberty

Dec. 18

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Fla.)

11 a.m. on ESPN

Pick: North Texas vs. Army

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Noon on ABC

Pick: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State

New Mexico Bowl

University Stadium (Albuquerque, N.M.)

2:15 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Western Kentucky vs. Wyoming

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.)

3:30 p.m. on ABC

Pick: UCF vs. Utah State

LendingTree Bowl

Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)

5:45 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

7:30 p.m. on ABC

Pick: San Diego State vs. Washington State

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)

9:15 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Louisiana vs. UTSA

Dec. 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Coastal Carolina vs. Miami (OH)

Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Eastern Michigan vs. Nevada

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: UTEP vs. Fresno State

Dec. 22

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

8 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Memphis vs. UAB

Dec. 23

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

7 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Virginia Tech vs. Florida

Dec. 24

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)

8 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Boise State vs. Marshall

Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Old Dominion vs. Mississippi State

Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl

Ford Field (Detroit)

11 a.m. on ESPN

Pick: SMU vs. Kent State

Military Bowl presented by Peraton

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Md.)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Pitt vs. East Carolina

Dec. 28

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Protective Life Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.)

Noon on ESPN

Pick: Appalachian State vs. LSU

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

3:15 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Virginia vs. South Carolina

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tenn.)

6:45 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: West Virginia vs. Missouri

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Petco Park (San Diego)

8 p.m. on Fox

Pick: North Carolina State vs. UCLA

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Chase Field (Phoenix)

10:15 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Texas Tech vs. Ball State

Dec. 29

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Fenway Park (Boston)

11 a.m. on ESPN

Pick: Boston College vs. Houston

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium (New York)

2:15 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Miami vs. Minnesota

Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

5:45 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Louisville vs. Oklahoma

Valero Alamo Bowl

Alamodome (San Antonio)

9:15 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Kansas State vs. Oregon State

Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

11:30 a.m. on ESPN

Pick: Clemson vs. Wisconsin

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium (Nashville)

3 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Maryland vs. Auburn

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Purdue vs. Oregon

Dec. 31

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Fla.)

11 a.m. on ESPN

Pick: Penn State vs. Tennessee

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

12:30 p.m. on CBS

Pick: North Carolina vs. Arizona State

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Ariz.)

5:30 p.m.

Pick: Air Force vs. Central Michigan

Jan. 1

Outback Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

Noon on ESPN2

Pick: Michigan State vs. Arkansas

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

1 p.m. on ABC

Pick: Ohio State vs. Kentucky

Jan. 4

Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium (Houston)

Time TBD, on ESPN

Pick: Iowa State vs. Texas A&M

