Projections for Every College Football Bowl Game
The bowl projections takes shape with the regular season over. USC and Cal rescheduled their game with the hope of securing a bowl but alas, they'll remain shut out of the postseason, as both have four wins and we'll have no need for 5–7 teams because we actually have too many six-win teams. So despite "too many bowl games" angst, someone's going to be on the couch despite being eligible.
The playoff picture has six teams seemingly within reasonable striking distance heading into championship weekend, so the top of the projections could still see some wild changes that upset the New Year's Six picture.
All times are Eastern.
College Football Playoff
CFP national championship Presented by AT&T
Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
Jan. 10, 8 p.m., ESPN
Pick: Georgia vs. Michigan
CFP semifinal at Capital One Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)
Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Pick: Georgia vs. Cincinnati
CFP semifinal at Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
Dec. 31, 3:30 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Pick: Michigan vs. Oklahoma State
New Year's Six
Dec. 30
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
7 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Pitt vs. Ole Miss
Jan. 1
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)
1 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Baylor vs. Michigan
Rose Bowl Game
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)
5 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Wisconsin vs. Utah
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
8:45 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Alabama vs. Oklahoma
Bowl Season
Dec. 17
Bahamas Bowl
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)
Noon on ESPN
Pick: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo
Cure Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
6 p.m. on ESPN2
Pick: Western Michigan vs. Liberty
Dec. 18
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Fla.)
11 a.m. on ESPN
Pick: North Texas vs. Army
Cricket Celebration Bowl
Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
Noon on ABC
Pick: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State
New Mexico Bowl
University Stadium (Albuquerque, N.M.)
2:15 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Western Kentucky vs. Wyoming
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.)
3:30 p.m. on ABC
Pick: UCF vs. Utah State
LendingTree Bowl
Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)
5:45 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
7:30 p.m. on ABC
Pick: San Diego State vs. Washington State
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
9:15 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Louisiana vs. UTSA
Dec. 20
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Coastal Carolina vs. Miami (OH)
Dec. 21
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Eastern Michigan vs. Nevada
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: UTEP vs. Fresno State
Dec. 22
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
8 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Memphis vs. UAB
Dec. 23
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
7 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Virginia Tech vs. Florida
Dec. 24
EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
8 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Boise State vs. Marshall
Dec. 25
Camellia Bowl
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Old Dominion vs. Mississippi State
Dec. 27
Quick Lane Bowl
Ford Field (Detroit)
11 a.m. on ESPN
Pick: SMU vs. Kent State
Military Bowl presented by Peraton
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Md.)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Pitt vs. East Carolina
Dec. 28
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Protective Life Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.)
Noon on ESPN
Pick: Appalachian State vs. LSU
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
3:15 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Virginia vs. South Carolina
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tenn.)
6:45 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: West Virginia vs. Missouri
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Petco Park (San Diego)
8 p.m. on Fox
Pick: North Carolina State vs. UCLA
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Chase Field (Phoenix)
10:15 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Texas Tech vs. Ball State
Dec. 29
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Fenway Park (Boston)
11 a.m. on ESPN
Pick: Boston College vs. Houston
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Yankee Stadium (New York)
2:15 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Miami vs. Minnesota
Cheez-It Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
5:45 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Louisville vs. Oklahoma
Valero Alamo Bowl
Alamodome (San Antonio)
9:15 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Kansas State vs. Oregon State
Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)
11:30 a.m. on ESPN
Pick: Clemson vs. Wisconsin
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium (Nashville)
3 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Maryland vs. Auburn
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
10:30 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Purdue vs. Oregon
Dec. 31
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Fla.)
11 a.m. on ESPN
Pick: Penn State vs. Tennessee
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
12:30 p.m. on CBS
Pick: North Carolina vs. Arizona State
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Ariz.)
5:30 p.m.
Pick: Air Force vs. Central Michigan
Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
Noon on ESPN2
Pick: Michigan State vs. Arkansas
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
1 p.m. on ABC
Pick: Ohio State vs. Kentucky
Jan. 4
Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium (Houston)
Time TBD, on ESPN
Pick: Iowa State vs. Texas A&M
