A Look at Tennessee's Latest Rankings, Bowl Projections Following Regular Season Finale

Tennessee secured its first ten-win regular season since 2003 with a 56-0 shutout against Vanderbilt last night. The Vols will now look towards their bowl game, and after a crazy day of football on Saturday, Tennessee has a few possibilities. We take a look at possible destinations and where they stand in the latest rankings here.

Coming into the week at No.10 in all of the polls, three reams in front of Tennessee lost, allowing the Vols to move up after their 56-0 victory over Vanderbilt. Tennessee moved up to No.8 in the coaches poll, but they were jumped by Penn State, who moved to No.7. In the AP Poll, the Vols moved up to No.7. The second-to-last playoff rankings will be unveiled on Tuesday night, and will ultimately play the key determiner in where the Vols will head for their bow. Let's take a look at those projections.

CBS Sports

Orange Bowl vs Clemson

ESPN

Orange Bowl vs Clemson

ESPN Take: Clemson and Tennessee in the Orange Bowl would be a fun matchup. Neither team is happy with the way the season ended, especially after South Carolina halted the Tigers' seven-game winning streak in the series with a 31-30 upset Saturday. The loss ended Clemson's 40-game home winning streak. The Gamecocks also beat Tennessee two weeks ago.

College Football News

Sugar Bowl vs Clemson

Yahoo Sports

Sugar Bowl vs Texas

Tennessee was previously projected to the Cotton Bowl prior to this week, but LSU's loss to Texas A&M, moved the Vols into prime shape to earn a bowl bid to one of the two bowls mentioned above, both of which are considered more prestigious. For Tennessee, it will ultimately come down to where the playoff committee ranks Alabama in the final rankings, as the highest ranked will go to the Sugar and the other will go to the Orange.