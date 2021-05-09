A Look at Tennessee's Potential Transfer Portal Options

Tennessee has been active in the transfer portal over the last two and a half weeks. Since the Orange and White game on April 24th, Josh Heupel and Company have added transfer quarterback Joe Milton, Texas Linebacker Juwan Mitchell, and Mississippi State Wide Receiver Javonta Payton. Tennessee has a couple of remaining spots left in the class as they continue to make a run at players in the transfer portal. We take a look at the remaining options the Vols could pick up in the transfer portal.

Da'Jon Terry

Terry is priority number one for the Vols and several other teams in the Southeast. The Kansas transfer is from Meridian (Miss.), and he will look to transfer closer to home as his family is a key factor in this opportunity that he did not have coming out of high school. Terry only played one year of high school football, and Kansas was his biggest offer just days before he signed with them. The Jayhawks completely cleaned the house after firing Les Miles, and Terry's entry into the portal has kicked open a recruitment he has never had before. He is familiar with Rodney Garner, and the opportunity Tennessee presents him is alluring, so we will see if this potential marriage pans out.

Keshun Brown

The Montgomery (Ala.) Carver High School native is one of the latest entries into the transfer portal. His process started late in high school, and Jeremy Pruitt's staff made a deep run at him before he ended up signing with Texas A&M. The Vols have a connection with James Robinson on the roster and could still look to add another linebacker if they feel they have the right fit. Brown's four years of remaining eligibility will be appealing to teams for sure.

Maurice Hampton

There is not a lot to report on Hampton as he has been quiet. He did not give Jeremy Pruitt's staff much of an opportunity in his initial recruitment, as he was locked in to play football and baseball at LSU. Now, the Vols could make a run at the defensive back for various reasons. There are several Memphis connections on the team, and Tony Vitello's baseball program is thriving. Hampton was a high-rated prospect coming out of high school in each sport, so he will be one to monitor.

Auburn DuoJaren Handy and Jay Hardy entered the transfer portal back-to-back after not participating in Auburn's spring game, and the connection to Rodney Garner led Tennessee fans to think the Vols would get involved. At this point, that is not the case for either guy. Tennessee appears to have other priorities, but we will see if that changes moving forward. Hardy could still be an intriguing option. Dequanteous WattsThe Texas Tech transfer received initial interest from the Vols after entering the transfer portal. Watts is a young, raw cornerback with a high upside. He is from the Atlanta area, which makes the opportunity more interesting. The Vols have a need at cornerback as they continue to build depth in the secondary. We will see if they decide to make a run at Watts if he is one of the best available remaining.

There will be more entries in the coming months, and there are other players in the portal the Vols have been involved with, so we will see exactly how fluid transfer portal recruiting is in the coming weeks and months.